What time is the Anthony Joshua fight tonight? Full schedule

It’s been a fantastic year for boxing. After the pandemic slump, fighters are coming back strong. We got a bunch of mega-fights this year. 2023 is closing out with a bang: The Day of Reckoning. This stacked fight card is lead by Anthony Joshua, who will face off against Otto Wallin for twelve rounds — or fewer! Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing online this weekend: the event start time and when Anthony Joshua will step foot in the ring.

What time is Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin?

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin is the final fight of the Day of Reckoning PPV. The event starts at 11:00 a.m. ET, on Saturday, December 23, and DAZN estimates that Joshua vs. Wallin will start at 6:45 p.m. ET. It’s just an estimate because there are seven fights before AJ and Wallin, and none of them are shorter than 10 rounds. If we get some knockouts the timeline could be sped up, but if they all go the distance we’re looking at a long night.

Day of Reckoning full schedule

Below is the fight card as laid out by DAZN, with the times that Draft Kings estimates the fight will take place. Time estimates are made based on how many rounds it is and whether a knockout is likely. Anything can happen in boxing, so these times are by no means guaranteed.

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa, 10 rounds, heavyweights — 11:15 a.m. ET

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark de Mori, 10 rounds, heavyweights — 12:15 p.m. ET

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro, 12 rounds, cruiserweights — 1:00 p.m. ET

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel, 10 rounds, European Heavyweight Championship — 2:30 p.m. ET

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur, 12 rounds, IBO World Light Heavy and WBA Light Heavyweight Championship — 3:30 p.m. ET

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller, 10 rounds, heavyweights — 4:30 p.m. ET

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker, 12 rounds, heavyweights — 5:30 p.m. ET

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin, 12 rounds, heavyweights — 6:45 p.m. ET

Editors' Recommendations