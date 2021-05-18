Smart Home Reviews

The best smart home devices for 2021

By Michael Bizzaco, Erika Rawes
Amazon Echo Show 10 Smart Display with Alexa

The best smart home hubs for 2021

By Michael Bizzaco, Kim Wetzel
Amazon Echo
best smart light switches philips hue dimmer close 720x720

The best smart light switches for 2021

Google Nest thermostat

The best smart thermostats for 2021

Alder Home Security

The best home security systems in 2021

Latest Smart Home Reviews

Wyze Floor Lamp Review: Slick design, could use more smarts

Despite downsides, this $30 minimalist lighting solution delivers great value.
By John Velasco
Wyze Floor Lamp desk

Trifo Lucy Robot Vacuum review: Eyes that prioritize security over cleaning

With an onboard front-facing camera, the Trifo Lucy has the vision to see and sense obstacles as it cleans.
By John Velasco
Trifo Lucy Robot Vacuum on hard wood

Shark Vacmop Review: A Swiffer Sweeper on steroids

Why have two different units when you can have one that sweeps and mops at once?
By John Velasco
Shark Vacmop lights

Reolink Argus 3 Pro review: The flexible indoor and outdoor camera

Sometimes you just need choice. That's exactly what the versatile Reolink Argus 3 Pro offers as a camera.
By John Velasco
Reolink Argus 3 Pro on table

Dyson Omni-glide Review: You may want to ditch your Swiffer

It's perfect for hard floors, but carries with a hefty price tag.
By John Velasco
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum Review articulating brush

Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera Review: When privacy is a priority

Featuring a shutter that opens and closes, it truly respects your privacy.
By John Velasco
Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera on table

Wyze Home Monitoring review: Great savings, gaps to fill

Are you making any compromises by choosing the ultra-affordable Wyze Home Monitoring over other systems?
By John Velasco
Wyze Home Monitoring components

Lenovo Smart Frame review: Simple and with Google Photos in mind

This isn't your ordinary frame. The Lenovo Smart Frame has a huge canvas that's powered by Google Photos.
By John Velasco
lenovo smart frame review subseries gallery 2

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 review: Within radar range

Seeing someone at your door is great, seeing them from above is a new concept.
By Adam Doud
Ring video doorbell leader

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Review: Don’t hit that snooze button

No more pesky wearables thanks to its Sleep Sensing feature.
By John Velasco
Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen on table
More Smart Home Reviews

Sharp Smart Microwave Review: Works with Alexa — sometimes

sharp smart countertop microwave alexa lifestyle

iLife A10 Robot Vacuum Review: A smarter bot that still needs babysitting

ILIFE A10 Robot Vacuum on floor

Roborock H6 Adapt cordless vacuum review: Clean air, clean home

roborock h6 adapt review

Wyze Bulb Color: The only worthy cheap smart light bulb around

Wyze Bulb Color in lamp green

Apple Fitness Plus Review: Rough around the edges, but has potential

apple fitness plus review screenshot trainers3

Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell Review: A huge decision

Arlo Essential Wireless Doorbell mounted on brick

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Review: The true smart home command center

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) on angle table

Wyze Robot Vacuum review: Efficiency without the pricey cost

Wyze Robot Vacuum

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: Delightful value

Ring Video Doorbell Wired mounted on Brick

Tonal Home Gym review: Heavyweight trainer in a compact package

tonal home gym review 1

Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum Review: Dust can’t flee this one

Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum handheld

LG CordZero ThinQ Robot Vacuum review: Eyes wide shut

LG CordZero ThinQ Robot Vacuum angle shot

Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell Review: Aiming too high

Netatmo Video Doorbell mounted on brick

Ergatta Review: Rowing machine makes a game out of exercise

ergatta rowing machine review rower 2

Tempo Studio Review: Smart fitness display packs weights for strength training

tempo studio review 3 of 5

Logitech Circle View Wired Doorbell review: It’s very Apple

Circle View Doorbell mounted on brick.

Keurig Drinkworks Home Bar review: Your favorite bartender at home

drinkworks home bar keurig black friday deal by press shots 3 of 5

Mirror review: Connected fitness for any experience level

Mirror Fitness Home Gym Display

Savant Pro Remote X2 review: Easy to use and pleasing to the eye

savant x2 remote control review pro screen on

Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid review: This robot vacuum won’t break the bank

Eufy robot on the floor

Wyze Video Doorbell review: You get what you pay for

wyze video doorbell review light on

Kangaroo Home Security review: Affordable, but there’s room for improvement

kangaroo security sensor alarm cameras ces 2019 motion door

Amazon Echo Frames (2nd Gen) review: Alexa all the time, every time

Amazon Echo Frames (2nd Gen)

Eero 6 review: Smart home management made easy

Eero 6 Wi-Fi Mesh Router
