Smart Home Reviews
Best Smart Home
The best smart home devices for 2021
By
Michael Bizzaco
,
Erika Rawes
The best smart home hubs for 2021
By
Michael Bizzaco
,
Kim Wetzel
The best smart light switches for 2021
Smart Home
The best smart thermostats for 2021
Smart Home
The best home security systems in 2021
Smart Home
Latest Smart Home Reviews
Wyze Floor Lamp Review: Slick design, could use more smarts
Despite downsides, this $30 minimalist lighting solution delivers great value.
By
John Velasco
Trifo Lucy Robot Vacuum review: Eyes that prioritize security over cleaning
With an onboard front-facing camera, the Trifo Lucy has the vision to see and sense obstacles as it cleans.
By
John Velasco
Shark Vacmop Review: A Swiffer Sweeper on steroids
Why have two different units when you can have one that sweeps and mops at once?
By
John Velasco
Reolink Argus 3 Pro review: The flexible indoor and outdoor camera
Sometimes you just need choice. That's exactly what the versatile Reolink Argus 3 Pro offers as a camera.
By
John Velasco
Dyson Omni-glide Review: You may want to ditch your Swiffer
It's perfect for hard floors, but carries with a hefty price tag.
By
John Velasco
Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera Review: When privacy is a priority
Featuring a shutter that opens and closes, it truly respects your privacy.
By
John Velasco
Wyze Home Monitoring review: Great savings, gaps to fill
Are you making any compromises by choosing the ultra-affordable Wyze Home Monitoring over other systems?
By
John Velasco
Lenovo Smart Frame review: Simple and with Google Photos in mind
This isn't your ordinary frame. The Lenovo Smart Frame has a huge canvas that's powered by Google Photos.
By
John Velasco
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 review: Within radar range
Seeing someone at your door is great, seeing them from above is a new concept.
By
Adam Doud
Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Review: Don’t hit that snooze button
No more pesky wearables thanks to its Sleep Sensing feature.
By
John Velasco
More Smart Home Reviews
Sharp Smart Microwave Review: Works with Alexa — sometimes
iLife A10 Robot Vacuum Review: A smarter bot that still needs babysitting
Roborock H6 Adapt cordless vacuum review: Clean air, clean home
Wyze Bulb Color: The only worthy cheap smart light bulb around
Apple Fitness Plus Review: Rough around the edges, but has potential
Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell Review: A huge decision
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Review: The true smart home command center
Wyze Robot Vacuum review: Efficiency without the pricey cost
Ring Video Doorbell Wired: Delightful value
Tonal Home Gym review: Heavyweight trainer in a compact package
Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum Review: Dust can’t flee this one
LG CordZero ThinQ Robot Vacuum review: Eyes wide shut
Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell Review: Aiming too high
Ergatta Review: Rowing machine makes a game out of exercise
Tempo Studio Review: Smart fitness display packs weights for strength training
Logitech Circle View Wired Doorbell review: It’s very Apple
Keurig Drinkworks Home Bar review: Your favorite bartender at home
Mirror review: Connected fitness for any experience level
Savant Pro Remote X2 review: Easy to use and pleasing to the eye
Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid review: This robot vacuum won’t break the bank
Wyze Video Doorbell review: You get what you pay for
Kangaroo Home Security review: Affordable, but there’s room for improvement
Amazon Echo Frames (2nd Gen) review: Alexa all the time, every time
Eero 6 review: Smart home management made easy
