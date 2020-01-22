Simply put: No field in computing is as hot or heavily hyped right now as artificial intelligence. Once a science fiction dream, A.I. is now a big part of our everyday lives; whether it’s commonplace tech like fraud prevention systems, online recommendations, or the speech recognition tools driving smart assistants — all the way through to innovative new technologies like self-driving cars and autonomous delivery robots. Want to know why A.I. matters? In need of a primer on the difference between deep learning and reinforcement learning? Scared at the possibility of machine superintelligence? Helpfully, we’ve rounded up all our news, guides, and assorted other A.I. coverage in one central location.