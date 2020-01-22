Artificial Intelligence

Simply put: No field in computing is as hot or heavily hyped right now as artificial intelligence. Once a science fiction dream, A.I. is now a big part of our everyday lives; whether it’s commonplace tech like fraud prevention systems, online recommendations, or the speech recognition tools driving smart assistants — all the way through to innovative new technologies like self-driving cars and autonomous delivery robots. Want to know why A.I. matters? In need of a primer on the difference between deep learning and reinforcement learning? Scared at the possibility of machine superintelligence? Helpfully, we’ve rounded up all our news, guides, and assorted other A.I. coverage in one central location.

Clearview AI’s facial-recognition app is a nightmare for stalking victims

clearview ai facial recognition domestic violence stalking composite feature

Meet the 9 Wikipedia bots that make the world’s largest encyclopedia possible

By Luke Dormehl

Smart A.I. bodysuits could reveal when babies are developing mobility problems

By Luke Dormehl
Baby smart bodysuit

I met Samsung’s artificial humans, and they showed me the future of A.I.

By Andy Boxall
neon artificial human ces 2020 face

Canon wants to ease pain of culling photos in Lightroom with this A.I. plug-in

By Hillary K. Grigonis
Adobe Lightroom CC iMac

Bosch’s facial-recognition tech keeps you safe, entertained behind the wheel

By Ronan Glon
Bosch facial recognition technology

Ingenious system cures lazy eye as your kid watches shows on Netflix

By Luke Dormehl
NovaSight

This A.I. app converts any photo into 3D, no dual lenses required

By Hillary K. Grigonis
LucidPix smartphone app

Ballie is a rolling robot from Samsung that can help around the smart home

By Trevor Mogg
Samsung's ball-shaped robot, called Ballie.

Neuro-symbolic A.I. is the future of artificial intelligence. Here’s how it works

By Luke Dormehl
IBM Watson Shapes

Trifo’s Lucy robot vacuum won’t run over poop, doubles as a security system

By Alina Bradford
Lucy vacuum robot top

Google’s A.I. can now detect breast cancer more accurately than doctors can

By Allison Matyus
artificial virus kills cancer cells cell

These 3 transformative technologies will have the biggest impact on 2020

By Jeremy Kaplan
top tech stories smart cities

A.I. headphones could warn distracted pedestrians when there’s traffic around

By Luke Dormehl
PAWS headphones 1

Meet Neon, Samsung’s artificial human (who is nothing like Bixby), at CES 2020

By Aaron Mamiit
Samsung Neon Logo

Revisiting the rise of A.I.: How far has artificial intelligence come since 2010?

By Luke Dormehl
christie's auction house obvious art ai

10 Incredible technologies that didn’t exist a decade ago

By Luke Dormehl
apple watch series 3 4 5 target amazon deals best smartwatch 2018 2 720x720

Alexa and Siri can’t understand the tone of your voice, but Oto can

By Luke Dormehl
oto voice intonation ai call center mouthpiece

Google is monitoring animal populations with a giant network of wildlife cameras

By Allison Matyus
Using AI to find where the wild things are

No more panels? A.I. helps create sprayable solar cells that can be painted on

By Luke Dormehl
Aerial Solar Image

Why deepfakes will soon be as commonplace as Photoshop

By Maya Shwayder
why deepfakes will soon be as commonplace photoshop trump elon c

Top drone racer takes on robot drone in first human-vs.-machine clash

By Trevor Mogg
top drone racer takes on robot in first human vs machine clash drl autonomous

Digital Trends Live: Day Three highlights from the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit

By Todd Werkhoven
qualcomm snapdragon summit recap day three screen shot 2019 12 06 at 49 28 pm

New ‘shady’ research from MIT uses shadows to see what cameras can’t

By Hillary K. Grigonis
mit csail blind inverse light

Facebook is using Minecraft to train AI assistants, one block at a time

By Anthony McGlynn
ben wheatley minecraft free fire

Interview: The Snapdragon 865 will make today’s smartphones look downright basic

By Christian de Looper
qualcomm snapdragon 865 artificial intelligence deep dive

Skydio 2 review: A drone that’s almost impossible to crash

skydio 2 drone review static

Surveillance on steroids: How A.I. is making Big Brother bigger and brainier

By Luke Dormehl
ai taking facial recognition next level skylark labs plaza post detection

Mind-reading A.I. analyzes your brain waves to guess what video you’re watching

By Luke Dormehl
brain control the user interface of future eeg headset

Straight flush: How next-gen smart toilets could revolutionize health tracking

By Luke Dormehl
smart health tracking toilet of the future feat

Here’s an A.I. preview of what climate change will do to your neighborhood

By Dyllan Furness
how ai can address climate crisis visualizing change street feat

Bot or not? This browser extension will identify text written by A.I.

By Luke Dormehl
will computers revolt preparing for the future of ai ex machina xxl

Eyesight Technologies’ in-car A.I. can tell when drivers smoke or use phones

By Luke Dormehl
eyesight technologies distracted driver smoke phone red 01

Meet the robotic pioneers that will help humanity colonize Mars

By Georgina Torbet
A rendering of Mars 2020 rover, to be launched on its journey to Mars next year.
