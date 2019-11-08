TV Reviews

Sony Master Series A9G 4K HDR OLED TV review: The best TV

Sony again proves picture processing can make all the difference with its A9G Master Series OLED TVs. The TV may use LG's panel, but the look is all Sony.
By Caleb Denison
The best TVs under $1,000

Check out our picks for the best TVs under $1,000 to enjoy top-shelf features like 4K Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range, and gorgeous image processing.
LG C9 OLED 4K HDR TV Review: Second best

DT Editors' Choice
LG C9 OLED TV Review

LG Nano 9 (SM9000) Series 4K HDR TV review

LG Z9 88-inch 8K HDR OLED TV review: The future of television

DT Editors' Choice
Samsung Q90R 4K HDR QLED Review: The best LED TV

DT Editors' Choice
How to figure out what size TV you should buy

What size TV do you need? Here are a few tips for picking the right size, including where to find a TV’s measurements, ideal viewing distance, and picture quality versus size.
By Josh Levenson, Ryan Waniata

The best TVs for 2019

Looking for a new television? In an oversaturated market, buying power is at an all-time high, but you'll need to cut through the rough to find a diamond. We're here to help with our picks for the best TVs of 2019.
By Josh Levenson
The best 4K TVs under $500

These days, you can land a pretty epic 4K TV for under $500. Still, sorting through the litany of options online can be both time-consuming and overwhelming. Check out our list of the best 4K TVs under $500.
By Josh Levenson

The best 4K TVs for 2019

If it's time to upgrade your old 1080p to a new 4K model but you don't know what to look for, fear not, as we're here with a list of the best 4K Ultra HD TVs to help make your buying process as easy as possible.
By Josh Levenson

Vizio P-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Smart TV Review: Mic drop

DT Editors' Choice
Sony Z9G 85-inch 8K HDR LED TV hands-on review

Vizio P-Series Quantum (PQ65-F1) review

DT Editors' Choice
LG C8 Series OLED TV review

DT Editors' Choice
Hisense H8E Series (55H8E) review

DT Recommended Product
Become a TV tech expert with our 4K TV buying guide

TVs have come a long way in the last few years, but they've also become more complex, which can make shopping overwhelming. Use this 4K TV buying guide to navigate the world of 4K televisions so you can make the best choice.
By Caleb Denison, Brendan Hesse
QLED vs. OLED TV: What’s the difference, and why does it matter?

The names may look almost identical, but OLED and QLED are two entirely different beasts. We dissect the differences between these dueling TV technologies to determine which is best for you.
By Josh Levenson, Simon Cohen

The best TV brands of 2019

Buying a TV should be fun, not frustrating. Unfortunately, with so many brands to sift through, it can be overwhelming. We count down the best TV brands out there and tell you what happened to the big players of yesteryear.
By Quentyn Kennemer, Ryan Waniata

How set up your 4K TV

This guide tells you everything you need to set up your new TV, from location to HDMI cables to picture settings. Get the right accessories and make the right tweaks to enjoy your new TV to its full potential by learning what you need.
By Parker Hall

Buying a TV wall mount? Read this first

Mounting a TV is not hard, you just need to know what to look for. Thin TV panels look great on the wall and save space, too. In this buying guide, we cover what you need to consider to find the perfect TV wall mount.
By Caleb Denison, Ryan Waniata

The best 4K TV deals for November 2019: Samsung, LG, Vizio, and more

If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got all the best 4K TV deals right here.
By Josh Levenson
Vizio P-Series (P65-F1) review

DT Recommended Product
Samsung Q900 85-inch 8K QLED TV hands-on review

TCL 6-series (55R617) Roku TV review

DT Editors' Choice
LG OLED E8 series (OLED65E8PUA) review

DT Editors' Choice
Samsung Q9FN series (QN65Q9FN) review

DT Editors' Choice
HDR TV: What it is and why you’ll want one

So what is HDR TV? In a nutshell, it’s the best thing to happen to TV since the arrival of 4K. Here's everything you need to know about the technology, including what it can do and why it’s a must-have.
By Ryan Waniata
Buying a TV stand? Read this first

This TV stand buying guide will cover how much space you need for equipment, how the stand manages cables, and the size of the stand you need as you look for a new model that fits in your home.
By Parker Hall, Caleb Denison

8K TV: Everything you need to know about the future of television

4K TVs may seem relatively new, but there's another even higher-resolution display technology already here: 8K TV. Should you upgrade? We've got the answers to that question and more.
By Simon Cohen, Ryan Waniata

What you need to consider before buying a projector

There's an allure to owning a projector, but figuring out if your home theater can accommodate one can be overwhelming. So should you buy a projector or not? We've put together this explainer to guide you through the process.
By Caleb Denison

TV speaker buying guide: Everything you need to know

This TV speaker buying guide clearly sets out your speaker options to boost your TV audio for more explosive sound and clearer dialog. Learn about soundbars, soundbases, powered speakers, and home-theater-in-a-box systems.
By Parker Hall, Ryan Waniata

Vizio P-Series (P65-E1) review

DT Recommended Product
Vizio E-series (E65-E1) review

DT Recommended Product
Samsung UN55H6350 review

Sony XBR-65X950B review

DT Recommended Product
What is Dolby Vision? The dynamic HDR format fully explained

Dolby Vision HDR video can be breathtaking, but getting it at home can be complicated. Here's all you need to know about Dolby Labs' popular HDR technology.
By Simon Cohen
How to calibrate your TV

You’ve got your new TV out of the box, but now what? Our TV picture adjustment guide takes you through the simple steps to get the best picture from your brand-new TV so you can set it and forget it.
By Kris Wouk

How to clean your TV screen

Not sure how to clean the LCD, OLED, or plasma display that's the cornerstone of your living room? You don't need to buy expensive cleaning solutions to clean your TV. We'll teach you how to do it with simple household items.
By Josh Levenson, Ryan Waniata
