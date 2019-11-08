TV Reviews

Looking for a new television? In an oversaturated market, buying power is at an all-time high, but you'll need to cut through the rough to find a diamond. We're here to help with our picks for the best TVs of 2019.
These days, you can land a pretty epic 4K TV for under $500. Still, sorting through the litany of options online can be both time-consuming and overwhelming. Check out our list of the best 4K TVs under $500.
If it's time to upgrade your old 1080p to a new 4K model but you don't know what to look for, fear not, as we're here with a list of the best 4K Ultra HD TVs to help make your buying process as easy as possible.
TVs have come a long way in the last few years, but they've also become more complex, which can make shopping overwhelming. Use this 4K TV buying guide to navigate the world of 4K televisions so you can make the best choice.
Buying a TV should be fun, not frustrating. Unfortunately, with so many brands to sift through, it can be overwhelming. We count down the best TV brands out there and tell you what happened to the big players of yesteryear.
This guide tells you everything you need to set up your new TV, from location to HDMI cables to picture settings. Get the right accessories and make the right tweaks to enjoy your new TV to its full potential by learning what you need.
Mounting a TV is not hard, you just need to know what to look for. Thin TV panels look great on the wall and save space, too. In this buying guide, we cover what you need to consider to find the perfect TV wall mount.
So what is HDR TV? In a nutshell, it’s the best thing to happen to TV since the arrival of 4K. Here's everything you need to know about the technology, including what it can do and why it’s a must-have.
There's an allure to owning a projector, but figuring out if your home theater can accommodate one can be overwhelming. So should you buy a projector or not? We've put together this explainer to guide you through the process.
This TV speaker buying guide clearly sets out your speaker options to boost your TV audio for more explosive sound and clearer dialog. Learn about soundbars, soundbases, powered speakers, and home-theater-in-a-box systems.
Not sure how to clean the LCD, OLED, or plasma display that's the cornerstone of your living room? You don't need to buy expensive cleaning solutions to clean your TV. We'll teach you how to do it with simple household items.