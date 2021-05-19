VR Headset and Accessory Reviews

Hand Tracking on Oculus Quest hands-on review: My immersion!

Using the cameras already built into the Quest, the software is able to sense and recreate your hands and individual finger movement in VR. Is it too good to be true?
By Chuong Nguyen
oculus quest hand tracking hands on review cameras vr 2

HTC Vive Cosmos hands-on review: Flippin’ genius

With its flip-up screen and built-in sensors, the HTC Vive Cosmos goes a long way towards making virtual reality easy and convenient for use at home.
By Chuong Nguyen
htc vive cosmos review press shot

Lenovo Mirage AR with Marvel Dimension of Heroes hands-on review

We play Marvel: Dimension of Heroes on the Lenovo Mirage AR headset, a phone-controlled augmented reality experience, in a hotel room in Berlin.
By Andy Boxall
lenovo mirage ar marvel dimension of heroes review superhero

Oculus Quest review

Oculus announced that its Project Santa Cruz virtual reality headset will ship next year as the Oculus Quest, and we got to try out several new game titles on the Quest. Find out our impressions of VR without wires.
By Matt Cabral

HTC Vive Pro Eye hands-on review

With the announcement of integrated eye tracking for the Vive Pro Eye, hands-free VR, less demanding high-quality experiences, and intuitive software, are all on the table.
By Felicia Miranda
HTC Vive Pro Eye review

‘Star Wars: Jedi Challenges’ review

Want to be a Jedi? Disney and Lenovo have teamed up to create an augmented reality headset that lets you wield a lightsaber. You can deflect blaster shots, play Holochess, fight or be Kylo Ren in ‘Star Wars: Jedi Challenges.’
By Julian Chokkattu
star wars jedi challenges review version 1535643284 kylo ren

Oculus Go review

Mobile virtual reality is aimed at bringing VR to the masses – but so far companies have largely failed to really make a splash in consumer consciousness. Can the new Oculus Go change that? Find out in our Oculus Go review.
By Christian de Looper
oculus go review

Lenovo Mirage Solo with Daydream review

Mobile virtual reality has a lot of problems. You need to use your phone, which can overheat and eat up your battery life. Standalone VR is the future, and the latest entry is Lenovo and Google’s Mirage Solo with Daydream.
By Julian Chokkattu
Lenovo Mirage Solo with Daydream Review

HTC Vive Pro review

Say hello to the Vive Pro. Building on the success of the original Vive headset, the Vive Pro promises to deliver unparalleled visuals with improved fit and finish. Let’s find out if it lives up to those lofty promises.
By Jayce Wagner
HTC Vive Pro review

PlayStation VR (2017) review

A year after launch, Sony’s second take on the PlayStation VR headset makes key upgrades for convenience, but changes nothing under the hood. Is that worth an upgrade?
By Will Fulton
playstation vr 2017 review hero center
