VR Headset and Accessory Reviews

Oculus announced that its Project Santa Cruz virtual reality headset will ship next year as the Oculus Quest, and we got to try out several new game titles on the Quest. Find out our impressions of VR without wires.
Want to be a Jedi? Disney and Lenovo have teamed up to create an augmented reality headset that lets you wield a lightsaber. You can deflect blaster shots, play Holochess, fight or be Kylo Ren in ‘Star Wars: Jedi Challenges.’
Mobile virtual reality is aimed at bringing VR to the masses – but so far companies have largely failed to really make a splash in consumer consciousness. Can the new Oculus Go change that? Find out in our Oculus Go review.
Mobile virtual reality has a lot of problems. You need to use your phone, which can overheat and eat up your battery life. Standalone VR is the future, and the latest entry is Lenovo and Google’s Mirage Solo with Daydream.
Say hello to the Vive Pro. Building on the success of the original Vive headset, the Vive Pro promises to deliver unparalleled visuals with improved fit and finish. Let’s find out if it lives up to those lofty promises.