With the holiday season right around the corner, that means good news for those hoping to score some deals on tech, gadgets, and more — it’s almost time for Black Friday. Amazon’s massive blowout sales event sees prices slashed on goods of all kinds across the store, and every year more retailers join in on the discounting as well. That means the time is ripe to score some of the best Black Friday deals that are already available, and we have a hack to help you save even more during sales season.

When it comes to holiday shopping, Amazon rules the roost with its array of Amazon Black Friday deals. But all the hectic discounting can cause some anxiety for shoppers. What if you make a big purchase now, only to find the same item heavily discounted later on? What if you buy an item from one retailer, but later see a better deal available from another store?

To help you take advantage of the best deals, our advice is to look at the return window offered by retailers. Amazon, for example, has recently extended its holiday returns period. For most items purchased from the retailer between now and December 31, 2021, you’ll be able to return them until January 31, 2022.

That means if there’s an item you want from Amazon, you can buy it right now. Then if you find the same item for cheaper on Black Friday or other subsequent sales, you can buy it again and return the original. This is also a great way to buy gifts or other items for the holidays, as you can purchase now to be sure you have what you need in time for the holidays while still having the option to save money later if you see the same item for cheaper.

If you plan to go down this route, check Amazon’s returns policy to make sure your item can be returned before you make your purchase. And remember that many items can’t be returned once you’ve opened them, so you’ll have to refrain from trying out your shiny new purchase straight away.

But if you want to stock up on holiday decorations without worrying about whether your items will arrive in time, or if you’ve been wavering on an electronics purchase because you’re not sure about the price, this can be a handy way to both get the product you want and not worry about losing out on future discounts — so check out those Amazon Black Friday deals now.

