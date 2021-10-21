More Amazon Black Friday deals just landed — Here’s what’s new

The Amazon Black Friday deals are in full swing and we’ve rounded up some of the best highlights currently out there. When it comes to Black Friday deals things can feel overwhelming so we’ve focused on a handful of highlights including cheap headphones, laptops, tablets, Instant Pots, and more. There’s something for everyone here but as always — you’ll need to be quick to get in on the action. These deals won’t last forever and we’re expecting stock to be strictly limited. Read on while we take you through them.

Instant Pot Duo — $90, was $120

One of the best Instant Pots out there, the Instant Pot Duo is a dream to use. It offers a 6-quart capacity so there’s plenty of room here for cooking for all the whole family. Alongside that are nine different features so it works well as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sautéing device, yogurt maker, warmer, and sterilizer. It’s the only gadget your kitchen really needs and it’s super easy to use thanks to offering 15 one-touch programs so you can spend more time enjoying food than needing to program anything complicated. You’ll genuinely wonder how you lived without it.

Amazon Echo Show 8 — $100, was $130

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is a useful smart gadget to have in your home. It offers an 8-inch HD touchscreen with adaptive color and stereo speakers so you can use it to make video calls courtesy of the 13MP camera or watch your favorite shows too. Ever wanted to cook while watching Netflix? This is the device for you. Alongside that, it has all the benefits of Alexa so you can use it to call people, check your reminders, set timers, update lists, or see news updates too. You can even use it to manage your smart home devices or you can turn it into a digital photo frame as and when needed. It’s truly versatile.

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $249

The Apple AirPods Pro are some of the best earbuds out there. They offer highly effective active noise cancellation along with a convenient transparency mode for when you do need to listen in again. Adaptive EQ means they automatically tune music to the shape of your ear for a superior experience, plus they’re sweat- and water-resistant, proving ideal for workouts. A choice of three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips means they’re super comfy too. In terms of Black Friday AirPods deals, you can’t go wrong here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 — $220, was $250

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a gorgeous-looking watch and it’s even more appealing on sale. It tracks everything you could need from your daily activities to how well your heart is performing thanks to comprehensive and accurate ECG monitoring. It even keeps an eye on possible atrial fibrillation. There’s also advanced sleep-tracking plus it assesses your oxygen levels when you’re working out so you can track your heart and lung endurance. It looks great too, so it’s ideal for wearing on a night out.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones — $250, was $350

One of the best Black Friday headphone deals out there, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are a delight to use. They offer industry-leading noise-canceling features along with supremely exceptional audio quality. That’s all thanks to clever technology such as Sony’s Edge-AI capabilities which means everything sounds better than ever. Alongside that are neat features like up to 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor controls, plus wearing detection so that playback is paused the moment you take your headphones off. They’re super comfy too, so you really can’t go wrong with this purchase.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 — $263, was $300

Black Friday laptop deals are always a good time to buy a new device to use on the move. This Lenovo IdeaPad 1 offers an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, 64GB of SSD storage, plus a 14-inch full HD display. That’s all good enough for working effectively while on the move or if you need to study or simply watch your favorite streaming shows too. The laptop only weighs just over 3 pounds plus it’s less than 1 inch thick so it’s ideal for carrying between locations. Don’t count on using it for much multitasking but for simple needs, it does the job with style.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 — $520, was $650

We’re hopeful that all Black Friday tablet deals are this good, with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 reduced by $130 right now. For the price, you get an 11-inch screen plus 128GB of storage. Samsung promises you get all the performance of a PC alongside the convenience of using a tablet. It even comes with a Samsung S Pen so you can control presentations easily or take notes effortlessly. With a wide 13MP and ultra-wide 5MP dual back camera, along with an 8MP front-facing camera, it’s good for taking photos while on the move too. It’s features like this that make this one of the best Android tablets out there.

