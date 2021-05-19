Back to Menu
Search
Best Products
Best Laptops
Best Headphones
Best Games
Best Game Consoles
Best Tablets
Best Drones
Best Cars
Best Routers
Best Phones
Best Printers
Best Speakers
Best TVs
Best Soundbars
Best Home Security Systems
Best Cameras
Best Smartwatches
Best Smart Home Devices
Best Refrigerators
Best Dishwashers
Best Washing Machines
Best Streaming Devices
Best Desktops
Best Coffee Machines
Versus
More Best Products
Product Reviews
Laptop Reviews
TV Reviews
Tablet Reviews
Game Reviews
Soundbar Reviews
Camera Reviews
Printer Reviews
Drone Reviews
Headphone Reviews
Fitness Tracker Reviews
Phone Reviews
Monitor Reviews
Smartwatch Reviews
Appliance Reviews
Home Security Reviews
Speaker Reviews
Desktop Reviews
Car Reviews
Streaming Device Reviews
Smart Home Device Reviews
All Reviews
News
Mobile
Home Theater
Computing
Gaming
Cars
Photography
Streaming Media
Wearables
Entertainment
Smart Home
Fintech
Small Business
Smart Cities
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Internet of Things (IoT)
Samsung
More News
Deals
Best iPad Deals
Best Apple Watch Deals
Best iPhone Deals
Best MacBook Deals
Best 4K TV Deals
Best Smartwatch Deals
Best Laptop Deals
Best Smartphone Deals
Best Microsoft Surface Pro Deals
Best Cheap Chromebook Deals
Best Cheap Kindle Deals
Best Cheap Gaming Laptop Deals
All Deals
Original Series
Original Series
Tech for Change
Life on Mars
Oscar Effects
Women With Byte
Better, Stronger, Faster
Bold Ideas
Power of Collaboration
Special Features
Video Series
The Future Of
Vs.
Robots Everywhere
Explained
What Comes Next
Desk Envy
The Deets
More Originals
Buying Guides
Laptop Buying Guide
QLED vs. OLED TV
Android vs. iOS
Computer Monitor Buying Guide
5G home internet
Xbox Series X vs. PS5
Nintendo Switch vs. Switch Lite
Soundbar Buying Guide
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 11
Printer Buying Guide
Chromebooks vs. Laptops
Nest Mini vs. Echo Dot
More Buying Guides
Downloads
Categories
Browsers
Office & Productivity
Development Tools
Learning
Games
Internet
Music & Video
Customization
Security & VPN
Social & Messaging
OS & Tools
Platforms
Windows
Mac
Android
iOS
More Downloads
More
Social
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Pinterest
RSS
Newsletter
YouTube
More
About Us
Digital Trends Media Group
Careers
Freelance Opportunities
Advertise with Us
The Manual
DT en Español
Press Room
Sponsored Content
The Angle
Menu
Trending:
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) review
Google I/O: Biggest announcements
Everything Google didn’t announce at Google I/O 2021
Fitness Tracker Reviews
Best Fitness Trackers
The best fitness trackers for 2021
By
Andy Boxall
The best cheap Fitbit alternatives for workouts
By
Lucas Coll
The best Garmin watches of 2021
If you're an athlete seeking a watch to track your activities, have a look at these Garmin sport watches.
The best pedometers of 2021
Hit your fitness goals out of the park with these health trackers, which range from basic to feature-packed.
The best fitness apps for the Apple Watch
The Apple Watch is an ideal fit for your health and fitness routine. Here are some of our current favorite apps to enhance your physical and mental well-being.
Latest Fitness Tracker Reviews
Mobvoi TicWatch GTH review: Worse than just an Apple Watch knockoff
Even at $80, the Mobvoi TicWatch GTH isn't a recommended purchase.
By
Andy Boxall
Xiaomi Mi Band 6 review: Tried and tested formula is still a winner
Provided you're not seriously sporty, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 will suit you perfectly.
By
Andy Boxall
Honor Band 6 review: Exactly what a fitness tracker should be
It adds in some smartwatch-like functionality without going overboard.
By
Andy Boxall
Garmin Lily review: Fashionable fitness watch with a few shortcomings
Missing features detract from a stylish fitness watch designed for women.
By
Kelly Hodgkins
Amazon Halo review: Affordable but questionable fitness band
An affordable fitness band that raises serious privacy concerns.
By
Kelly Hodgkins
Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Review: Simple, honest, and good value
The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 costs just $60, and although it's not for the serious fitness fanatic, it's very tempting for the rest of us.
By
Andy Boxall
Garmin Vector 3 smart pedals review: Data to make your head spin
If you want to take your cycling game to the next level, the Garmin Vector 3 pedals can take you there.
By
Mitchell Nicholson
Garmin Quatix 6 Review: So much more than a boat watch
Garmin's Quatix 6 was built for life on the water, but its multisport features mean it's no slouch on land.
By
Mitchell Nicholson
Garmin Vivimove Style Review: Smart, timeless, quirky
With a hidden screen and no physical buttons, the Garmin Vivomove Style is as subtle as fitness watches come.
By
Mitchell Nicholson
Garmin Venu Review: Sporty everyday
Garmin's Venu isn't the ultimate fitness tracker, but its beautiful display will help you forgive it.
By
Mitchell Nicholson
Fitbit Charge 4 review: The only fitness tracker you need
The Fitbit Charge 4 easily defeats the competition with GPS tracking and a great app at an affordable price.
By
Christian de Looper
Wyze Band review: Put this tracker on your radar
With so many fitness bands on the market, Wyze Band has some stiff competition. Here's how it matches up.
By
Alina Bradford
More Fitness Tracker Reviews
NordicTrack X32i Treadmill Review: Immersive workouts in your home gym
Fitbit Charge 3 review: Jack of all trades
Withings BPM Core Review: Two out of three is just OK
Withings Connect review: Easy blood pressure monitoring
Fi GPS dog collar review: Finding Fido
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music review
Fitbit Inspire HR review
Huawei Watch GT review
NYSW GTS Activity Tracker review
Huawei Band 3 Pro review
Garmin Vivosmart 4 review
Garmin Fenix 5X Plus review
Mobvoi Ticwatch S review
Casio G-Shock GBA-800 review
Polar M430 review
Garmin Forerunner 645 Music review
Smart Baraka hands-on review
Hyperlite Mountain Gear Shell hands-on review
Nokia Steel HR review
Garmin Vivosport (2017) review
Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro review
Fitbit Ionic review
Beautyrest Sleeptracker review
Garmin Fenix 5X review
1
2
3
4
Archive