The best fitness trackers for 2021

By Andy Boxall
fitbit charge 3 4 amazon deals prime day 2020 2 1200x9999

The best cheap Fitbit alternatives for workouts

By Lucas Coll
Amazfit Bit Smartwatch

The best Garmin watches of 2021

If you're an athlete seeking a watch to track your activities, have a look at these Garmin sport watches.

The best pedometers of 2021

Hit your fitness goals out of the park with these health trackers, which range from basic to feature-packed.

The best fitness apps for the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is an ideal fit for your health and fitness routine. Here are some of our current favorite apps to enhance your physical and mental well-being.
Latest Fitness Tracker Reviews

Mobvoi TicWatch GTH review: Worse than just an Apple Watch knockoff

Even at $80, the Mobvoi TicWatch GTH isn't a recommended purchase.
By Andy Boxall
mobvoi ticwatch gth review

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 review: Tried and tested formula is still a winner

Provided you're not seriously sporty, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 will suit you perfectly.
By Andy Boxall
xiaomi mi band 6 review

Honor Band 6 review: Exactly what a fitness tracker should be

It adds in some smartwatch-like functionality without going overboard.
By Andy Boxall
honor band 6 review

Garmin Lily review: Fashionable fitness watch with a few shortcomings

Missing features detract from a stylish fitness watch designed for women.
By Kelly Hodgkins
garmin lily review wrist

Amazon Halo review: Affordable but questionable fitness band

An affordable fitness band that raises serious privacy concerns.
By Kelly Hodgkins
Amazon Halo Fitness Band

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Review: Simple, honest, and good value

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 costs just $60, and although it's not for the serious fitness fanatic, it's very tempting for the rest of us.
By Andy Boxall
samsung galaxy fit 2 review wrist bike

Garmin Vector 3 smart pedals review: Data to make your head spin

If you want to take your cycling game to the next level, the Garmin Vector 3 pedals can take you there.
By Mitchell Nicholson
garmin vector 3 review pedals 8

Garmin Quatix 6 Review: So much more than a boat watch

Garmin's Quatix 6 was built for life on the water, but its multisport features mean it's no slouch on land.
By Mitchell Nicholson
garmin quatix 6 review img 1728

Garmin Vivimove Style Review: Smart, timeless, quirky

With a hidden screen and no physical buttons, the Garmin Vivomove Style is as subtle as fitness watches come.
By Mitchell Nicholson
garmin vivimove style review smart timeless quirky vivoactive 28

Garmin Venu Review: Sporty everyday

Garmin's Venu isn't the ultimate fitness tracker, but its beautiful display will help you forgive it.
By Mitchell Nicholson
garmin venu review 13

Fitbit Charge 4 review: The only fitness tracker you need

The Fitbit Charge 4 easily defeats the competition with GPS tracking and a great app at an affordable price.
By Christian de Looper
fitbit charge 4 review 1

Wyze Band review: Put this tracker on your radar

With so many fitness bands on the market, Wyze Band has some stiff competition. Here's how it matches up.
By Alina Bradford
Wyze Band on wrist
More Fitness Tracker Reviews

NordicTrack X32i Treadmill Review: Immersive workouts in your home gym

nordictrack x32i treadmill review press lifestyle

Fitbit Charge 3 review: Jack of all trades

fitbit charge 3 review prod

Withings BPM Core Review: Two out of three is just OK

withings bpm core review withing 9

Withings Connect review: Easy blood pressure monitoring

withings connect review photo taken with focos

Fi GPS dog collar review: Finding Fido

fi gps dog collar review yellow

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music review

garmin forerunner 245 music review feat

Fitbit Inspire HR review

Fitbit Inspire HR review

Huawei Watch GT review

huawei watch gt review feat

NYSW GTS Activity Tracker review

NYSW GTS activity tracker review face angle

Huawei Band 3 Pro review

Huawei Band 3 Pro review

Garmin Vivosmart 4 review

garmin vivosmart 4 review hr feat

Garmin Fenix 5X Plus review

Fenix 5 Plus

Mobvoi Ticwatch S review

mobvoi ticwatch s review feat

Casio G-Shock GBA-800 review

Casio G-Shock GBA-800

Polar M430 review

polar m430 review rock feat

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music review

garmin forerunner 645 music review feat

Smart Baraka hands-on review

Smart Baraka review

Hyperlite Mountain Gear Shell hands-on review

Hyperlite Mountain Gear Shell review

Nokia Steel HR review

Nokia Steel HR review

Garmin Vivosport (2017) review

Garmin Vivosport review hear

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro review

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro review

Fitbit Ionic review

Fitbit Ionic Review

Beautyrest Sleeptracker review

Beautyrest Sleeptracker review top

Garmin Fenix 5X review

garmin fenix 5x review feature
