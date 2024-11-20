These Beats ANC headphones are $100 off today

One of the top headphone and earbud brands is and always has been Beats. Renowned for bass-driven sound profiles and iconic designs, Beats has been delivering stellar over-ear ANC products for many years, so we’re ecstatic to direct your attention to this great offer: For a limited time, when you purchase the Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, you’ll only pay $250. At full price, this model sells for $350.

We tested these headphones two summers ago, and our reviewer had this to say: “You still pay a premium for the Beats brand, but the Studio Pro is worth it.”

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Pro

The Beats Studio Pro comes in several unique colors and features some of the best sound quality and noise cancelling we’ve ever heard from Beats. Out of the box, you’ll be treated to a solid balance of highs and mids, with some extra oomph dedicated to the low end. If you’re a rock, rap, or R&B fan, you’re going to love how your favorite tunes sound through the Studio Pro cans.

On a full charge, you can expect up to 24 hours of playback with ANC enabled, which is nothing to shake a stick at. The Studio Pro uses a USB-C connection for fast recharging, but you can also use the port for lossless playback when connected to compatible audio devices. The Studio Pro even includes head-tracking spatial audio, which helps to widen the soundstage of these signature headphones.

While we’re not entirely sure how long this discount is going to last, Best Buy deals like this one tend to come and go pretty quickly. That being said, now might be the best time to buy. Take $100 off the Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones when you purchase at Best Buy, and be sure to check out our lists of the best Beats headphone deals and best headphone deals, too.