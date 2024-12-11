 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Up your video’s audio quality for $8 with this wireless mic kit deal

By
Amazing Deal MAxtop wireless microphone
MAXTOP

Content creators in search of an affordable audio solution should check out this deal on the Maxtop SoundGuard AP003 lavalier microphone kit. It’s a set of wireless mics that will pair well with other content creation tools, such as devices you’ll find among today’s best laptop deals, best Chromebook deals, best tablet deals, and best phone deals. This deal makes the kit just $8, which is down from its regular price of $12. It may only be $4 in savings, but it’s a 33% discount and it’s difficult to find a comparable audio solution at such a price.

Why you should get the Maxtop SoundGuard wireless lav mic

Almost everyone has need for video interfacing these days, and while most devices do a great job of ensuring we look good when we video chat, clean, quality audio can be harder to come by. Whether it’s for Zoom meetings, chatting with family, or even phone calls, the Maxtop SoundGuard wireless lav mic will make things sound much better than the microphones built into most devices. It has noise cancellation features that eliminate up to 90% of the noise in your environment, as well as a hassle-free plug-and-pay design that will have you up and running in under 10 seconds. The Maxtop SoundGuard wireless kit comes with two lavalier microphones and a wireless receiver that easily connects to your recording device by USB-C, lightning port, or old-fashioned 3.5mm audio jack.

If your content is interview-based, the dual wireless lavalier mics work together to capture multiple voices. If you cover live performances, the Maxtop SoundGuard offers 50% more coverage than many single-mic systems, and it has a wireless range of up to 120 meters. And if you happen to be the main subject of your content, with 2.4G wireless connectivity and a 99% stable connection, the Maxtop SoundGuard wireless lav mic kit allows you to let go of what’s happening behind the camera and simply focus on what you have to say.

While there are more professional options available among the best microphones for streaming, they can reach higher price points than many people want to spend. This audio kit offers some unique pricing, coming in at 33% off and an $8 sale price with this deal at Amazon.

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew has been writing professionally for more than 20 years and has been writing about tech for three of them. His focus at…
Best projector deals: Replace your TV with a big screen from $66
The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12.

It’s pretty easy these days to create a movie theater-like experience with your home theater. Shopping the best TV deals or anything you’ll find among today’s 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, or 85-inch TV deals is one way to go about it, but adding a projector to the mix may be the best way. Projectors are pretty affordable these days, with top brands like Samsung, JVC, and Epson almost always having a projector model discounted. We’ve rounded up all of the best projector deals below and have included a little information on each for your shopping convenience. You may also want to consider adding some quality sound to your projector setup with the best soundbar deals and best subwoofer deals going on right now.
Voplls 1080p Mini Projector — $70 $90 13% off

The Voplls mini projector checks in at Full HD 1080p resolution, and while that isn’t going to be as much resolution as you’ll get with a 4K projector, 1080p spent a long time as the standard and is still considered a high quality picture today. This should be especially enticing because of this projector’s price point, as most cheap projectors will come in at lower resolution 720p HD. Portability is the name of the game with this projector, though. You can take it pretty much anywhere and point it at a wall for movie night, and it even has quality speakers built in.

Best 32-inch TV deals for Cyber Week: starting at just $70

Cyber Monday is over, but there are still a ton of deals that you can take advantage of. Cyber Week TV deals have some of the best discounts available among this year’s Cyber Week deals. You can find Cyber Week 55-inch TV deals, Cyber Week 65-inch TV deals, and 75-inch TV deals among them, but if you’re in the market for a smaller TV, here we’re looking at the best 32-inch TV deals available at a discount for Cyber Week. A 32-inch TV is the perfect size for a small apartment or even the corner of a larger room.

We’ve tracked down all of the best 32-inch TV Cyber Week deals, and there are several impressive discounts to choose from, so read onward for the details.
Our Top Pick: Roku 32-inch Select Series HD 1080p Roku TV — $140 $180 22% off

Best 65-inch TV deals: Get a 65-inch 4K TV for $320
A Vizio 65 inch TV hangs on a living room wall.

Whether you prefer to watch sports, news, or the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and more, a new TV can make all the difference. Many people prefer the largest TV they can afford, and there are a lot of 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and 85-inch TV deals to explore if that’s you. But if you prefer something large but not over the top, a 65-inch TV may be just right for you. We’ve tracked down all of the best 65-inch TV deals going on right now, and you can find each of them below. You’ll find some QLED TV deals and OLED TV deals among them if you’re hoping to land some premium picture quality, and if you prefer to shop by brand check out all of the Samsung TV deals, Sony TV deals, LG TV deals, Vizio TV deals, and TCL TV deals currently taking place.
Insignia 65-inch F30 4K TV — $320 $450 29% off

The Insignia F30 Series is a 4K smart TV that offers impressive affordability, with this 65-inch model offering tremendous value. The F30 presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast that make movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. And because the Insignia F30 is a Fire TV, it will give you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps.

