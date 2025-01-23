 Skip to main content
Score this 65-inch Walmart house brand TV for under $300

Good Deal The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.
TVs have come a long way in the last several years, especially when it comes to pricing. Buying a flatscreen used to be a $3,000+ investment, at the bare minimum. Nowadays, you can get a 65-inch TV for just a few hundred bucks, and that’s before any sales or promos! Actually, we came across a terrific offer on a big 4K TV earlier today:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Onn 65-inch 4K LED Roku Smart TV at Walmart, you’ll only pay $298. The full MSRP on this set is $348.

Why you should buy the Onn 65-inch 4K LED Roku Smart TV

4K UHD has become the pixelated norm for most LEDs, QLEDs, and OLEDs, and this Onn 65-inch delivers big on the resolution. Thanks to strong LED backlighting, this Onn set gets plenty bright, supports a wide color gamut, and delivers decent contrast levels, too. The TV also supports Dolby Atmos which bodes well for those of us who plan on hooking up a soundbar or surround sound to our new TV!

Onn partnered with Roku for all things smart TV, which means you’ll be using Roku TV OS to access apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Paramount+. You’ll even be able to use the microphone built into the TV remote to search for movies, open and close apps, and perform other commands. And as far as connections go, the Onn 65-inch has three HDMI ports, one composite input, one USB, plus a digital optical, 3.5mm aux, and an Ethernet port.

We’re not sure how long this sale is going to stick around, but if you’ve been waiting to get a 65-inch 4K TV for as little as possible, this is one of the best markdowns you’re ever going to see. Take $50 off the Onn 65-inch 4K LED Roku Smart TV when you purchase at Walmart. We also recommend taking a look at our roundups of the best Walmart deals, best TV deals, and best 65-inch TV deals.

