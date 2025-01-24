Does the Samsung Galaxy S25 have wireless charging?

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Galaxy S25 supports wireless charging Galaxy S25 battery specs

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is set to hit showrooms worldwide soon. This lineup includes the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, all powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. In addition, these devices will feature One UI 7 and Android 15, marking a first for Samsung.

The phones have much to offer, including sleek new designs, advanced AI features, camera upgrades, and more. With all these impressive features, you may wonder whether the phones support wireless charging.

The Galaxy S25 supports wireless charging

All three models in the Galaxy S25 lineup, like the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series, support wireless charging. You can recharge your device by placing it on a wireless charging pad, regardless of which Galaxy S25 model you choose.

There had been rumors that the new phones would support the latest wireless charging standard, Qi2. While the Galaxy S25 phones do not support Qi2 directly, they are Qi2 Ready. This means that, although the phones lack built-in magnets for charging (similar to what MagSafe offers), they can achieve Qi2 compatibility when paired with special cases from Samsung and third parties. These cases enable magnetic alignment and the faster charging speeds associated with Qi2.

Additionally, Samsung is introducing a new lineup of Qi2 Ready accessories alongside the new phones. This will include wireless chargers and car mounts designed to work seamlessly with the magnetic cases.

Assuming you have a new Galaxy S25 phone and a Qi2-compatible charger, you can achieve charging speeds of up to 15W.

Galaxy S25 battery specs

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, the flagship model in the series, boasts an impressive 5,000mAh battery designed to power its high-performance features. This large battery capacity ensures extended daily usage, even with demanding tasks like gaming, streaming, and multitasking. Additionally, it supports wired charging via a 45W adapter, allowing users to achieve up to a 65% charge in approximately 30 minutes. This rapid charging capability is particularly beneficial for those often on the go.

Next in line, the Galaxy S25 Plus features a slightly smaller 4,900mAh battery, striking a balanced approach for mid-range users. Like its Ultra counterpart, the S25 Plus also supports 45W fast charging, offering similar benefits in terms of quick power replenishment.

Meanwhile, the standard Galaxy S25 has a 4,000mAh battery. Although it may have a smaller capacity than the other two models, it effectively utilizes a 25W adapter to achieve a 50% charge in a similar swift timeframe. This makes it an excellent option for users who prioritize efficiency in a compact form.

All three models come with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, which enhances the wireless charging experience and allows quicker power restoration without cables. Additionally, the Wireless PowerShare feature lets users charge compatible devices like earbuds or smartwatches directly from their Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, or S25 Ultra, adding a layer of convenience and versatility to the device.