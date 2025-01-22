Is the Samsung Galaxy S25 waterproof?

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Samsung Galaxy S25 range is waterproof Explaining the IP68 rating

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series has finally launched, and once again, none of the models in the lineup can be considered budget-friendly. Whether you choose the entry-level Galaxy S25, the mid-range Galaxy S25 Plus, or the high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra, these phones come with a hefty price tag. Therefore, it’s essential to understand the conditions they can withstand.

The Galaxy S25 series is equipped with the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which offers notable improvements in speed and efficiency. These devices come with enhanced vapor chamber cooling to maintain performance and Qi2 wireless charging for quicker power-ups, and they operate on the new One UI 7 software, which includes AI-powered personalization features. The designs are understated, blending familiar aesthetics with upgraded hardware and innovative software capabilities.

But are the phones resilient against water? Let’s find out.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 range is waterproof

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is water-resistant, which is advantageous considering these phones will be expensive. Like its predecessors, the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra all possess an IP68 rating.

But what does this mean? According to the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), devices are rated using a numeric system to indicate their resistance to dust and water. An IP68 rating signifies a device can be submerged in water without damage, and is likewise fully resistant to dust as well.

Explaining the IP68 rating

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series maintains the IP68 rating, a standard characteristic of flagship smartphones. This rating signifies two key aspects: firstly, the devices are dust-tight, ensuring complete protection against dust ingress. Second, they can endure submersion in freshwater up to 1.5 meters deep for 30 minutes. The IP68 rating offers peace of mind for everyday use by protecting your phone from accidental spills, rain, and dust. However, it does not guarantee protection against water damage in all scenarios.

However, it’s important to note that the phones are water-resistant, not waterproof. True waterproofing isn’t really possible with smartphones, due to needing ports and other such holes. It’s also important to keep in mind that this rating applies under specific conditions. Samsung advises against intentionally submerging or exposing the phone to high-pressure water or saltwater. Additionally, water resistance may diminish over time due to normal wear and tear. Repairs, especially those involving the screen or back panel, can also compromise the device’s water resistance, since it often involves removing the device’s seals. Even when put back again, it’s possible water-resistance is compromised.

If you plan on purchasing a new Galaxy S25 phone and want extra protection for your new handset, consider Samsung Care Plus, or buying a waterproof protective case.