 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Is the Samsung Galaxy S25 waterproof?

By
A promotional image showing the Samsung Galaxy S25 series cameras.
Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series has finally launched, and once again, none of the models in the lineup can be considered budget-friendly. Whether you choose the entry-level Galaxy S25, the mid-range Galaxy S25 Plus, or the high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra, these phones come with a hefty price tag. Therefore, it’s essential to understand the conditions they can withstand.

The Galaxy S25 series is equipped with the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which offers notable improvements in speed and efficiency. These devices come with enhanced vapor chamber cooling to maintain performance and Qi2 wireless charging for quicker power-ups, and they operate on the new One UI 7 software, which includes AI-powered personalization features. The designs are understated, blending familiar aesthetics with upgraded hardware and innovative software capabilities.

Recommended Videos

But are the phones resilient against water? Let’s find out.

Related

The Samsung Galaxy S25 range is waterproof

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is water-resistant, which is advantageous considering these phones will be expensive. Like its predecessors, the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra all possess an IP68 rating.

But what does this mean? According to the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), devices are rated using a numeric system to indicate their resistance to dust and water. An IP68 rating signifies a device can be submerged in water without damage, and is likewise fully resistant to dust as well.

Explaining the IP68 rating

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera and Samsung Galaxy S25.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (front) and Samsung Galaxy S25 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series maintains the IP68 rating, a standard characteristic of flagship smartphones. This rating signifies two key aspects: firstly, the devices are dust-tight, ensuring complete protection against dust ingress. Second, they can endure submersion in freshwater up to 1.5 meters deep for 30 minutes. The IP68 rating offers peace of mind for everyday use by protecting your phone from accidental spills, rain, and dust. However, it does not guarantee protection against water damage in all scenarios.

However, it’s important to note that the phones are water-resistant, not waterproof. True waterproofing isn’t really possible with smartphones, due to needing ports and other such holes. It’s also important to keep in mind that this rating applies under specific conditions. Samsung advises against intentionally submerging or exposing the phone to high-pressure water or saltwater. Additionally, water resistance may diminish over time due to normal wear and tear. Repairs, especially those involving the screen or back panel, can also compromise the device’s water resistance, since it often involves removing the device’s seals. Even when put back again, it’s possible water-resistance is compromised.

If you plan on purchasing a new Galaxy S25 phone and want extra protection for your new handset, consider Samsung Care Plus, or buying a waterproof protective case.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
How to watch Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Unpacked event today
Live Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

The wait is almost over. After many months of countless leaks, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S25 series at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. When will the Galaxy Unpacked event take place, and how can you watch it? We have all the details for you.
When is Samsung's Galaxy S25 event?
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event for the Galaxy S25 series is set for today, January 22, starting at 10 a.m. PST, 1 p.m. EST, or 6 p.m GMT.
How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Like previous Galaxy Unpacked events, Samsung will live stream the Unpacked event across multiple platforms. You can watch it on the Samsung website, the Samsung Community page, and YouTube. You can find our re-stream embedded above.
What we expect from Galaxy Unpacked January 2025

The event is set to showcase a variety of new products, with the highlight being the Galaxy S25 series. We anticipate the introduction of three new phones in the Galaxy S25 lineup: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. A fourth device may be announced, possibly known as the Galaxy S25 “Slim.”

Read more
Latest Galaxy S25 details tease us ahead of Unpacked reveal
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, showing the back of the phone.

Marketing materials for the Galaxy S25 Ultra have leaked that confirm quite a few features, along with other leaks that hint about the phone's eventual price. Known tipster Evan Blass released a slew of S25 Ultra marketing materials that highlight several interesting features. The materials focus heavily on the camera quality, citing a feature called the ProScaler as a way to take high-resolution photos. The materials also talk about the camera's Night Video with Audio Eraser ability, which helps you take more clear nighttime videos. After you've finished recording, you can use the onboard AI to cut out unwanted voices, noise, wind sounds, bird chirps, the hum of a crowd, and even music.

One feature that hasn't been talked about much is the Smart Switch tool, which makes it easy to move your content from one device to another. Gone are the days when transferring assets to a new phone required professional intervention; you can now do it yourself with just a few clicks. It comes as no surprise that AI is one of the biggest features, but it is concerning that the fine print lists only one year of free AI features. The Galaxy S24 is promised two years of free features, so it's curious that Samsung isn't extending the trial period for the same length of time.

Read more
Conflicting reports on the Galaxy S25 Slim have me worried
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera lenses.

The Galaxy S25 Slim has been the subject of much discussion and speculation, but the latest leaks suggest it won't be coming to the US market — at least through any US-based carriers. It could still be available in different ways.

Evan Blass, a tipster responsible for a large amount of the information we know about the S25 series, posted on X that the S25 Slim "will almost certainly not be offered through US carriers. In the markets where it is offered, expect it to be positioned between the S25 Plus and Ultra, marketing- and price-wise."

Read more