Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad live stream: How to watch Ronaldo play

The Saudi Pro League offers one of the biggest soccer matches of the year today, as reigning champ Al Ittihad hosts Al Nassr and one of the most famous players in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo. If you’re hoping to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad live stream today, it’s a little difficult to track down. It isn’t on any of the best live TV streaming services — it’s available exclusively on DAZN, a lesser-known streaming service that offers access to great sports events. The stream starts in one hour, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The best way to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad

DAZN launched in 2015, and over the years it’s become one of the best places to watch combat sports like boxing and mixed martial arts. It also offers coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as extreme sports, esports, sailing, and tennis. It’s the only place you can watch the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad live stream today. This alone makes a DAZN subscription worth considering, with all of the additional sports coverage a good opportunity to do some exploring.

Is there a free Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad live stream?

There is no DAZN free trial available to take advantage of, and with DAZN offering the only coverage of the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad game, there is no way to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad for free. DAZN offers several subscription plans, with its month-to-month plan coming in at $25. This is a good way to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad game and check out the service with as little commitment as possible.

DAZN also offers a discount if you’re willing to commit to an annual plan. If you pay for it all upfront it will cost just $225, which is a $75 savings compared to the month-to-month plan. If you opt to pay for an annual plan one month at a time it comes out to $240 and a savings of $60 compared to DAZN’s month-to-month offering.

How to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad live stream from anywhere

If you’re outside of the United States come game time you’re going to want a VPN to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad live stream on DAZN. A virtual private network is good to have if you value online privacy, but it’ll also allow you to circumvent geographic restrictions that are likely to be in place for the game. One of the best VPN services is NordVPN. With NordVPN you can watch the game from anywhere just as you would at home, and a NordVPN free trial is available to help get you started.

