 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad live stream: How to watch Ronaldo play

Andrew Morrisey
By

The Saudi Pro League offers one of the biggest soccer matches of the year today, as reigning champ Al Ittihad hosts Al Nassr and one of the most famous players in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo. If you’re hoping to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad live stream today, it’s a little difficult to track down. It isn’t on any of the best live TV streaming services — it’s available exclusively on DAZN, a lesser-known streaming service that offers access to great sports events. The stream starts in one hour, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The best way to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad

What is DAZN
DAZN

DAZN launched in 2015, and over the years it’s become one of the best places to watch combat sports like boxing and mixed martial arts. It also offers coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as extreme sports, esports, sailing, and tennis. It’s the only place you can watch the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad live stream today. This alone makes a DAZN subscription worth considering, with all of the additional sports coverage a good opportunity to do some exploring.

Is there a free Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad live stream?

There is no DAZN free trial available to take advantage of, and with DAZN offering the only coverage of the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad game, there is no way to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad for free. DAZN offers several subscription plans, with its month-to-month plan coming in at $25. This is a good way to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad game and check out the service with as little commitment as possible.

Related

DAZN also offers a discount if you’re willing to commit to an annual plan. If you pay for it all upfront it will cost just $225, which is a $75 savings compared to the month-to-month plan. If you opt to pay for an annual plan one month at a time it comes out to $240 and a savings of $60 compared to DAZN’s month-to-month offering.

How to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad live stream from anywhere

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you’re outside of the United States come game time you’re going to want a VPN to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad live stream on DAZN. A virtual private network is good to have if you value online privacy, but it’ll also allow you to circumvent geographic restrictions that are likely to be in place for the game. One of the best VPN services is NordVPN. With NordVPN you can watch the game from anywhere just as you would at home, and a NordVPN free trial is available to help get you started.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Broncos vs Patriots live stream: How to watch the NFL game for free
New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

The New England Patriots will take on the Denver Broncos at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, today. The game is at 8:15 p.m. ET. With both teams coming off a loss -- Broncos lost to the Lions, and Patriots lost to the Chiefs -- Sunday's match is anyone's game. With these types of contentious matches, the best way to watch is always live. So, it helps to know how to watch the Broncos vs Patriots live stream, or more aptly, where to watch. With NFL games streaming on different platforms, it's a valid question. We might even have a lead on how you can watch the Broncos vs Patriots live stream for free.
The best way to watch Broncos vs Patriots live stream

The Broncos vs Patriots live stream will be airing on NFL Network, which influences how and where you'll be able to watch, depending on where you live. You can always use NFL+ or the NFL mobile app, but we recommend Sling TV. Sling Blue includes access to the NFL Network which is available as part of a standalone package, with just Sling Blue, or as a bundle deal, which includes both Sling Blue and Orange. Right now, they're offering $20 off your first month, which means

Read more
Dolphins vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch the NFL game for free
NFL field turf

The Miami Dolphins vs. Dallas Cowboys game is about to start, at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Dolphins keen to keep up their winning streak and the Cowboys will be wanting to make up for earlier losses. Both teams are likely to be going all-out to defeat the other so you’re really going to want to catch the Dolphins vs Cowboys live stream. That’s where we’re here to help with plenty of ways to watch the game thanks to it being on Fox. Even better, we’ve tracked down an awesome way to watch Dolphins vs Cowboys for free which you’re really not going to want to miss out on. Here’s all you need to know.
The best way to watch Dolphins vs Cowboys

If you just want one exceptional way to watch Dolphins vs Cowboys, you need Sling TV. It’s a generally fantastic streaming service but it’s even more appealing right now as it has an awesome deal. Sign up to Sling Blue and the first month costs just $20 which is great value for a service that offers so many great channels like FS1, the NFL Network, NBCSN, AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, and many more. After the first month, the cost rises to $40 per month but that’s still pretty good given the wealth of channels included. If you want more choice, you can also choose to sign up for Sling Blue and Sling Orange combined for $27.50 for the first month. After that, it rises to $55 for future months which is still very tempting for dozens of channel choices.

Read more
Bears vs Cardinals live stream: How to watch the NFL game for free
The NFL Logo

The Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals game is about to start. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET at Soldier Field, and NFL fans aren’t going to want to miss out on the big game. Both sides are coming off losses, so this should be quite the battle of teams wanting to make up for missed opportunities. If you’re keen to see the Bears vs Cardinals live stream, you’ll need to have access to Fox. Fortunately, there are a few different ways to watch Fox online. We’ve picked out the best way to watch the game, highlighted a few other options, and also taken a look at how to watch the Bears vs Cardinals for free. Read on while we take you through the best methods.
The best way to watch Bears vs Cardinals

Right now, the best way to watch Bears vs Cardinals and a lot of sports is to sign up for Sling TV. It has a killer deal at the moment where you can sign up to Sling Blue for just $20 for the first month before rising to $40 per month. Even at its highest price, it’s incredibly competitive compared to other streaming services. It’s one of the best live TV streaming services with dozens of channels including AMC, CNN, and Comedy Central, alongside sports options like FS1, the NFL Network, and NBCSN. There’s something for everyone here. If you want more choice, you can always sign up for Sling Blue and Sling Orange combined for $27.50 for the first month before rising to $55 for future months. It gives you 46 channels so you can’t go wrong at this price.

Read more