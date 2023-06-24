 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley live stream: How to watch the boxing match

Noah McGraw
By
Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley promo poster.
(DAZN)

Fight fans are in for a brutal battle tonight. Edgar Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) faces Jason Quigley (20-2, 14 KOs) in a match that is unlikely to go the distance. Berlanga is the heavy favorite for the night. Considering the history of both fighters, there will likely be fireworks.

Berlanga started his professional career as a renowned knockout artist. His first 16 fights ended with knockouts in the first round. Jason Quigley has a similar knockout percentage, but was himself TKO’d in the second round by Demetrius Andrade in their 2021 fight, just two fights ago for Quigley. He came back to win a ten-round shutout against Gabor Gorbics in Dublin, Ireland, but tonight’s fight is at the Madison Square Garden in Berlanga’s home city of New York, New York.

Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 24. The main fight will likely start around 11:00 p.m. This is a DAZN exclusive event. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.

Related

Berlanga vs Quigley undercard

  • Adam Kownacki vs Joe Cusuman, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Reshat Mati vs Dakota Linger, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Khalil Coe vs Buneet Bisla, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Ofacio Falcon vs Pedro Vicente Scharbaai, 6  rounds, lightweight
  • Pablo Valdez vs Demian Fernandez, 6 rounds, welterweight

How to watch Berlanga vs Quigley live stream on DAZN

What is DAZN

This match will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN in the U.S. It isn’t a pay-per-view, so you just need a basic DAZN subscription. Unfortunately there isn’t a DAZN free trial right now, so you’ll have to pay for at least one month of the service. There are three options for signing up. You can pay for each month individually for $25 per month. You can also pay for a full year in two ways: a lump sum of $225 for the full year, or a commitment to a full year that you pay off $20 per month. This gets you access to DAZN’s near-weekly fights, plus other sports and oddities like pool, snooker and wrestling.

How to watch Berlanga vs Quigley live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

DAZN is available in nearly every country. But if you’re somewhere in the world that doesn’t have it, or you just want to sign up through the U.S. website, there is a simple fix: Get a VPN. A VPN will let you spoof an internet connection from anywhere in the world. As for watching boxing, the best VPNs for streaming are your best bet. We recommend NordVPN since it’s the best VPN overall. Right now you can get a two-year subscription for the equivalent of $4 per month.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Watch Manuel Flores vs Walter Santibanes: How to live stream boxing
A promo poster showing Manuel "Gucci Manny" Flores.

The undefeated Manuel "Gucci Manny" Flores (15-0, 11 KOs) takes on Walter Santibanes (11-2, 2 KOs) in Indio California this week. Flores is a rising star in the super bantamweight division. He's been taking on opponents at a pace we only see in hungry prospects, with his last fight being a split decision win against Franklin Gonzalez in February.

Santibanes shouldn't prove too much of a challenge for Flores. He has only two knockouts in his career, while Flores has ended a majority of his bouts with stoppages. Santibanes' losses were early in his career though, and he's currently on a nine-win streak. This will be the first ten-round bout for both fighters.

Read more
How to watch the free Bologna vs AC Milan live stream from anywhere
A soccer field.

Soccer action continues today, with Bologna seeking revenge against AC Milan after their 2-0 loss the last time they met. If you’re a soccer fan you may be wondering where you can watch the game online, and if you’re in search of a deal you may be wondering how to watch the Bologna vs AC Milan live stream for free. Paramount Plus is the exclusive place to watch the game today, and Paramount offers a way to watch the game for free. We’ve got those details, as well as details on how to watch if you’re traveling come game time.
Watch the Bologna vs AC Milan live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the standalone streaming platform of CBS. This makes it a premier landing spot for sports coverage, and original content like Yellowstone makes it worth considering if you’re trying to watch the Bologna vs AC Milan live stream. There’s almost always something new on Paramount to watch, and that includes today’s soccer action. If you’re hoping to watch Bologna vs AC Milan without opening up your wallet, you can take advantage of a Paramount Plus free trial, which is available to first-time subscribers. If you’ve exhausted your Paramount Plus free trial you’ll need to get a paid subscription, but you’ll also get access to everything coming to Paramount Plus over the next month, in addition to today’s Bologna vs AC Milan live stream.

Read more
Eagles vs. Chiefs live stream: Watch the Super Bowl for FREE
Super Bowl 2023 on the NFL app on an iPhone.

Super Bowl Sunday is now underway. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and millions of people tune in every year to watch the best teams in the NFL compete for the championship. If you've all already started consuming snacks and drinks, but you're still looking for the best way to watch the Super Bowl online, we're here to help. Below, we've laid out all of your options for watching the Eagles vs Chiefs live stream, including one way you can tune in to Super Bowl LVII for free (legally). You'll want to hurry, though: You're missing all the action by being here reading this.
Watch the Eagles vs Chiefs live stream for free

For Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles on regular TV and not NFL Sunday Ticket. Both teams were considered likely to play for the championship, so this matchup is no huge surprise to football fans. But viewers are also sure to be tuning in for the ever-famous Super Bowl commercials as well as the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show, with Rihanna headlining the intermission.

Read more