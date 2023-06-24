Fight fans are in for a brutal battle tonight. Edgar Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) faces Jason Quigley (20-2, 14 KOs) in a match that is unlikely to go the distance. Berlanga is the heavy favorite for the night. Considering the history of both fighters, there will likely be fireworks.

Berlanga started his professional career as a renowned knockout artist. His first 16 fights ended with knockouts in the first round. Jason Quigley has a similar knockout percentage, but was himself TKO’d in the second round by Demetrius Andrade in their 2021 fight, just two fights ago for Quigley. He came back to win a ten-round shutout against Gabor Gorbics in Dublin, Ireland, but tonight’s fight is at the Madison Square Garden in Berlanga’s home city of New York, New York.

Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 24. The main fight will likely start around 11:00 p.m. This is a DAZN exclusive event. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.

Berlanga vs Quigley undercard

Adam Kownacki vs Joe Cusuman, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Reshat Mati vs Dakota Linger, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Khalil Coe vs Buneet Bisla, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Ofacio Falcon vs Pedro Vicente Scharbaai, 6 rounds, lightweight

Pablo Valdez vs Demian Fernandez, 6 rounds, welterweight

How to watch Berlanga vs Quigley live stream on DAZN

This match will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN in the U.S. It isn’t a pay-per-view, so you just need a basic DAZN subscription. Unfortunately there isn’t a DAZN free trial right now, so you’ll have to pay for at least one month of the service. There are three options for signing up. You can pay for each month individually for $25 per month. You can also pay for a full year in two ways: a lump sum of $225 for the full year, or a commitment to a full year that you pay off $20 per month. This gets you access to DAZN’s near-weekly fights, plus other sports and oddities like pool, snooker and wrestling.

How to watch Berlanga vs Quigley live stream from abroad with a VPN

DAZN is available in nearly every country. But if you’re somewhere in the world that doesn’t have it, or you just want to sign up through the U.S. website, there is a simple fix: Get a VPN. A VPN will let you spoof an internet connection from anywhere in the world. As for watching boxing, the best VPNs for streaming are your best bet. We recommend NordVPN since it’s the best VPN overall. Right now you can get a two-year subscription for the equivalent of $4 per month.

Editors' Recommendations