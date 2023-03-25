 Skip to main content
Benavidez vs Plant live stream: How to watch the boxing online

Noah McGraw
By

One of boxing most highly anticipated fights is happening this weekend. David Benavidez and Caleb Plant will finally duke it out after months of hype and insults. The fight is shaping up to be an exciting one for many reasons. From a boxing history perspective, the fight is likely to decide who will eventually challenge Saul “Canelo” Álvarez in the future. From an emotional angle, the fight is gearing up to be a grudge match. Both fighters have hurled insults at each other for months now, and the two had a tense public showdown at their press conference last month.

The Benavidez vs Plant fight is on Saturday, March 25, with the undercards starting at 9 p.m. ET. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the fight.

Watch Benavidez vs Plant on Showtime PPV

showtime

The fight between David Benavidez and Caleb Plant will be shown exclusively on Showtime via pay-per-view. It costs $75, and you don’t need a Showtime subscription to buy it. Even if you did, there’s currently a Showtime free trial that gives you a week of the service for free. You can buy the PPV through your cable provider, but there are also options to buy it online. Through the link below, you can buy the PPV and watch it on any device that can run the Showtime app — your phone, computer or tablet.

Watch Benavidez vs Plant from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you are in a country that doesn’t get Showtime, we have an easy fix. Just get a VPN subscription and trick your internet into thinking you’re on U.S. soil. It won’t know the difference. You’ll still have to buy the Showtime PPV though. Thankfully, a NordVPN subscription (the best VPN for streaming and best VPN in general) is on sale right now. If you buy a two-year subscription, you’ll only have to pay the equivalent of $6.69 per month.

