How to watch the Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos live stream

Noah McGraw
By
A promotional poster showing Sunny Edwards, Andres Campos, and the undercard fighters.

It’s a fantastic week to watch boxing. There are half a dozen fights this worth watching this week, and we start Saturday off with a card packed full of title fights. Sunny Edwards (19-0, 4 KOs) will defend his IBF World Flyweight belt in a match against Andres Campos (15-0, 4 KOs). Both Edwards and Campos are undefeated going into this fight. As they say, the O must go. This is Edwards’ fourth defense of the belt since he won it from Moruti Mthalane in December of 2023. Neither man is a knockout artist, so we’ll likely see some technical boxing sent to the judge’s scorecards.

This is a stacked card. Besides Edwards vs Campos, we get two title fights on the undercard: Cherneka Johnson vs Ellie Scotney, as Johnson defends her IBF women’s super bantamweight title, and Nina Hughes vs Katie Healy, as Hughes defends her WBA women’s bantamweight title. If that isn’t enough, we get a British cruiserweight title eliminator bout between Cheavon Clarke and Davis Jamieson. See the full undercard below.

Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos goes live today, June 10, at 2 p.m. ET, since the event is in London. This is a DAZN exclusive event. Read on to find everything you need to know to watch it live from anywhere in the world.

Edwards vs Campos undercard:

  • Johnny Fisher vs Emiio Salas; heavyweights
  • Cherneka Johnson vs Ellie Scotney; for Johnson’s IBF women’s super bantamweight title
  • Cheavon Clarke vs Davis Jamieson; British cruiserweight title eliminator
  • Nina Hughes vs Katie Healy; for Hughes’ WBA women’s bantamweight title
  • Youssef Khoumari vs Reece Bellotti; super featherweight
  • George Liddard vs Nikolas Dzurnak; 163lb catchweight
  • Shannon Ryan vs Martina Bernile; super flyweight
  • Muhammad Ali vs Bryan Castro; super bantamweight

Watch the Edwards vs Campos live stream on DAZN

What is DAZN

This event is a DAZN exclusive, as many of the boxing matches this week are. There is no DAZN free trial, so you’ll have to get at least a month’s membership in order to watch the boxing match. One month is $25, or you can get a full year for $225. You can also commit to a 12-month plan and pay $20 per month. DAZN has tons of combat sports events, such as boxing, MMA and wrestling, plus some oddities like pool and darts championships.

Watch the Edwards vs Campos live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

DAZN is available in virtually every country — they say “over 200” despite the United Nations only recognizing 195 countries in the world. But occasionally fights are blocked in certain areas of the world. If you’re finding that you can’t access the fight through DAZN, you can always try a VPN. Simply download one of the best VPNs for streaming and connect to a server in the U.S. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general. It’s currently just $3.29 per month when you commit to a two-year plan.

Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
