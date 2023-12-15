How to watch the Jake Paul fight tonight — is it a PPV?

Jake Paul has fought MMA stars, influencers, and even Floyd Mayweather, the self-proclaimed “best ever” boxer. He’s made hundreds of millions of dollars in PPV events. Tonight he starts a new chapter in his boxing career: the long road to a legitimate world championship. Paul (7-1, 4 KOs) will have to fight a slew of opponents at his experience and skill level in order to put himself in the challenger position for a belt. He’s starting that grind by facing Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KOs), a relatively unknown cruiserweight with a similar record to Paul’s.

Jake Paul vs. Andre August starts streaming on Friday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET. It is not a PPV, which is a first for Paul. Keep reading to see everything you need to know to watch boxing online this weekend.

Jake Paul vs. Andre August undercard

Shadasia Green vs. Franchon Crews Dezurn, 10×2 rounds, vacant WBC Super Middleweight Women’s Championship

Yoenis Tellez vs. Livan Navarro, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Elijah Flores vs. Javier Mayoral, 6 rounds, welterweight

Zachary Randolph vs. Michael Manna, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Lorenzo Medina vs. Joshua Temple, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Alexander Gueche vs. Clayton Ward, 6 rounds, super flyweight

Watch Jake Paul vs. Andre August live stream on DAZN

This is Jake Paul’s first non-PPV fight. It will be included as part of a standard DAZN subscription. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial, but there are a few ways to buy a DAZN membership right now. If you’re only interested in this fight (and maybe the mega-fight event on December 23), you can buy a single month of DAZN for $25. You can also buy a full year of the service for $225 in a lump sum, or commit to one year and pay in 12 $20 segments. DAZN is home to some sort of boxing event nearly every week, including Misfits Boxing with influencers and obscure sports like snooker and darts.

Watch Jake Paul vs. Andre August live stream from abroad with a VPN

DAZN is available in nearly every country on the planet, so check before you start to panic. If you find yourself somewhere that doesn’t have access to DAZN, don’t worry. This only adds one small step to your login process. Just grab one of the best VPNs for streaming, connect to a server in the U.S., then stream DAZN like you’re on American soil. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general, and it’s currently on sale as part of holiday VPN deals.

