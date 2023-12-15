 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the Jake Paul fight tonight — is it a PPV?

Noah McGraw
By
Jake Paul and Andre August on a promotional poster.
MVP

Jake Paul has fought MMA stars, influencers, and even Floyd Mayweather, the self-proclaimed “best ever” boxer. He’s made hundreds of millions of dollars in PPV events. Tonight he starts a new chapter in his boxing career: the long road to a legitimate world championship. Paul (7-1, 4 KOs) will have to fight a slew of opponents at his experience and skill level in order to put himself in the challenger position for a belt. He’s starting that grind by facing Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KOs), a relatively unknown cruiserweight with a similar record to Paul’s.

Jake Paul vs. Andre August starts streaming on Friday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET. It is not a PPV, which is a first for Paul. Keep reading to see everything you need to know to watch boxing online this weekend.

Jake Paul vs. Andre August undercard

  • Shadasia Green vs. Franchon Crews Dezurn, 10×2 rounds, vacant WBC Super Middleweight Women’s Championship
  • Yoenis Tellez vs. Livan Navarro, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Elijah Flores vs. Javier Mayoral, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Zachary Randolph vs. Michael Manna, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Lorenzo Medina vs. Joshua Temple, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Alexander Gueche vs. Clayton Ward, 6 rounds, super flyweight

Watch Jake Paul vs. Andre August live stream on DAZN

What is DAZN
DAZN

This is Jake Paul’s first non-PPV fight. It will be included as part of a standard DAZN subscription. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial, but there are a few ways to buy a DAZN membership right now. If you’re only interested in this fight (and maybe the mega-fight event on December 23), you can buy a single month of DAZN for $25. You can also buy a full year of the service for $225 in a lump sum, or commit to one year and pay in 12 $20 segments. DAZN is home to some sort of boxing event nearly every week, including Misfits Boxing with influencers and obscure sports like snooker and darts.

Watch Jake Paul vs. Andre August live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

DAZN is available in nearly every country on the planet, so check before you start to panic. If you find yourself somewhere that doesn’t have access to DAZN, don’t worry. This only adds one small step to your login process. Just grab one of the best VPNs for streaming, connect to a server in the U.S., then stream DAZN like you’re on American soil. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general, and it’s currently on sale as part of holiday VPN deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla live stream: How to watch the boxing match
DAZN promotional poster of Regis Prograis and Danielito Zorrilla.

(DAZN) Image used with permission by copyright holder

Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) is ready to defend his WBC World Super Lightweight title with style. He's tacked on four stoppage wins since his 2019 loss to Josh Taylor, a close majority decision that some argued should have gone to Prograis. He is the massive favorite in this weekend's fight, but his opponent is no bum. Danielito Zorrilla (17-1, 13 KOs) has a tough chin that could, at the very least, break Prograis' knockout streak. Zorrilla's sole loss was a decisive unanimous decision against Arnold Barboza Jr one year ago.

Read more
How to watch the NBA Finals Game 5 for free: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets
The Verizon Center, empty but ready for a basketball game.

The winner of the 2023 NBA Finals could be decided tonight. The Denver Nuggets are leading three games to one, and tonight they get a chance to get their fourth win on their home turf. If Miami pulls out a win, they'll get Game 6 in their arena, leading to a final Game 7 at Denver. So far the Nuggets' wins have been fairly decisive, so we'll need to see something special from the Heat tonight for the series to continue.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is tonight, June 12, at 8:30 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on ABC, as will the rest of the series if the Heat win. Several of the best live TV streaming services have ABC. If you time your subscription right, you can even get the first few games for free by way of a free trial. These are your best options.
Watch the NBA Finals live stream on FuboTV

Read more
How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III: Stream the exhibition match
Promotional poster showing Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III.

It's an incredible week to watch boxing. We had Manuel Flores vs. Walter Santibanes on Thursday, the return of Adrien Broner on Friday, and three different events on Saturday. We get to cap off the weekend with a little dessert: The exhibition match between Floyd "Money" Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) and John Gotti III (2-0, 1 KO). Words fail for this event. Mayweather, the undefeated boxer and self-proclaimed "Best Ever," is going eight rounds with... the grandson of the gangster John Gotti? He's leaning into the association too, as the tagline for the event in "Last Names Matter" (Mayweather is a Jr. himself). John Gotti III is 2-0 in boxing and 5-1 in MMA. The names might be the most entertaining draw for this exhibition, but we'll admit we're hooked.

Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III starts at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 11. It is an exclusive PPV on Zeus Network. Read on to find out how to watch it from anywhere in the world.
Watch the Mayweather vs Gotti III live stream on Zeus Network

Read more