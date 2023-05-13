 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals
  4. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

KSI vs Fournier live stream: Watch the boxing match from anywhere

Noah McGraw
By
KSI versus Fournier poster showing both fighters.

KSI is back for another celebrity grudge match. This time he’s fighting Joe Fournier, an English businessman with an undefeated professional boxing record. It’s a night full of YouTube boxers. While they might not have much experience in the sweet science, they sure know how to trash talk. It should be an entertaining night.

KSI has been active in amateur and exhibition matches, even though is record doesn’t show it. His only professional fight was against Logan Paul in 2019. It was a rematch after their previous draw. KSI won the split decision because Paul was deducted two points for punching KSI while he was down. KSI has also beaten several other celebrities, including the rapper Swarmz, the YouTuber FaZE Temperrr, and the beat boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda. Joe Fournier has more professional boxing experience, with a 9-0 record. All of his wins have come by KO.

Related Videos

Knowing how to watch boxing can be difficult, but this weekend’s celebrity matchups are easy. The event is part of the DAZN’s X Series celebrity fights, and they’re all on the same pay-per-view. The event starts on Saturday, May 13, at 2 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch the KSI vs Fournier live stream from anywhere in the world.

Related

Watch the KSI vs Fournier live stream on DAZN

What is DAZN

KSI vs Fournier is a PPV on DAZN. That means you’ll need to pay for both a DAZN subscription and the PPV. In the U.S., DAZN is $25 per month or $225 for a year. The PPV is $20, very cheap for a PPV. That means that, all together, new subscribers in the U.S. will pay $45 for the fight. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial, but if you’re in the U.K., DAZN has a special deal for you. New subscribers can get a month of the service for only £1 when you buy the KSI vs Fournier PPV.

Watch the KSI vs Fournier live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

DAZN is available in pretty much every country, but if you’re somewhere that doesn’t have it, or you want to ensure that you’re watching an English stream, we have an easy fix. Just use one of the best VPNs to mimic an internet connection in the U.S. or U.K. All of the best VPNs for streaming can do this, but we recommend NordVPN. Right now you can subscribe to the service for only $6.69 per month if you commit to a two-year plan.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
How to watch boxing online: Stream every fight
how to watch fury vs wilder 3 live stream online deontay v tyson

Watching boxing online can get complicated. There are tons of services available. We're here to walk you through the best ways to watch the fights, including Canelo Alvarez's much anticipated return to Mexico in this weekend's Canelo vs. Ryder title fight.

If you're new to boxing, or megafights like the Davis vs Garcia matchup a few weeks ago have reinvigorated your interest in the sport, we can help you find the best and cheapest ways to watch boxing online. It can get complicated. Fighters are tied to specific promoters who are tied to specific streaming sites. The days of Friday night fights on network TV are long gone.

Read more
Manchester City vs West Ham United live stream: Watch for free
A soccer field.

Manchester City vs West Ham United is at the top of the week’s watch list for many soccer fans, and while the Premier League is often covered by Peacock TV, this game is getting a national TV broadcast. The game will be on USA Network, which means you’re in luck if you’re trying to watch the game online, as several of the best live TV streaming services will be able to provide the live stream. It also means there are quite a few ways to go about watching the game online. We’ve rounded them up, as well as a few ways to watch Manchester City vs West Ham United for free.
Watch the Manchester City vs West Ham United live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV has become many sports lovers’ favorite live TV streaming platform, as it offers a large variety of channels in a simple, user-friendly package. It has two base plans to choose from, with the Blue plan being the one you’ll want in order to get access to USA Network and the Manchester City vs West Ham United game. A lot of sports networks are available through these base plans, and you can also add further channels with extended packages. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month. There isn’t a Sling TV free trial to take advantage of, but discounts are regularly available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

Read more
Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream: Watch the Premier League for free
A soccer field.

Soccer fans won’t want to miss today’s Premier League action, which features Arsenal vs Chelsea and kicks off at 3pm ET. This game will be televised nationally on USA Network, which means if you’re hoping to watch online, you’ll be able to do so with several of the best live TV streaming services. And if you’re hoping to catch the Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream for free, there’s a couple ways to do that, too. We’ve rounded up all of the details, so read onward for the best ways to watch.
Watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that will get you access to the game. With USA Network covering the Arsenal vs Chelsea TV broadcast, the Sling Blue Plan is the package you’ll want, as it includes USA in its channel lineup. Sling TV is generally a good TV streaming service for sports lovers, as most cable channels are available in either its Orange or Blue Plans, and you can also combine the two for access to even more channels. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month. There isn't a Sling TV free trial to take advantage of, but discounts are regularly available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.
Watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream on FuboTV

Read more