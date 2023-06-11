 Skip to main content
How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III: Stream the exhibition match

It’s an incredible week to watch boxing. We had Manuel Flores vs. Walter Santibanes on Thursday, the return of Adrien Broner on Friday, and three different events on Saturday. We get to cap off the weekend with a little dessert: The exhibition match between Floyd “Money” Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) and John Gotti III (2-0, 1 KO). Words fail for this event. Mayweather, the undefeated boxer and self-proclaimed “Best Ever,” is going eight rounds with… the grandson of the gangster John Gotti? He’s leaning into the association too, as the tagline for the event in “Last Names Matter” (Mayweather is a Jr. himself). John Gotti III is 2-0 in boxing and 5-1 in MMA. The names might be the most entertaining draw for this exhibition, but we’ll admit we’re hooked.

Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III starts at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 11. It is an exclusive PPV on Zeus Network. Read on to find out how to watch it from anywhere in the world.

Watch the Mayweather vs Gotti III live stream on Zeus Network

Zeus network logo, a red and white lightning bolt.

This fight is a PPV only, and it’s hosted through Zeus Network. You can currently pre-order the fight on Zeus for $16 in the U.S. Zeus is a streaming site that says it promotes “influencer-driven programming,” which certainly makes sense for a fight like this. You don’t need a paid Zeus account to get the PPV, but if you find you like the service, a subscription is only $6 per month.

Watch the Mayweather vs Gotti III live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

Zeus Network is broadcasting the fight on PPV in the U.S., U.K. and Australia. If you’re outside those areas, you’ll have to fake a connection. That’s okay though, because VPNs are simple and cheap. Just download one of the best VPNs for streaming, connect to a server in one of the those countries, perhaps in Florida where the fight is happening, and watch the PPV on Zeus Network. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN overall. It’s on sale for just $3.29 per month if you commit to a two-year plan.

