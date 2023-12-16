 Skip to main content
How to watch David Morrell vs. Sena Agbeko for free — the last Showtime boxing event

David Morrell Jr. (9-0, 8 KOs) and Sena Agbeko (28-2, 22 KOs) are finally going to face off. The two fighters were supposed to meet in the undercard of the Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis fight in April, but a medical issue from Agbeko prevented the Nevada boxing commission from licensing the fight, so it was postponed. Morrell is the favorite, and after his devastating first round KO of Yamaguchi Falcao, Agbeko’s replacement for the April fight, most people are expecting this fight not to go the distance.

But perhaps the bigger story of the night is the end of Showtime boxing. Showtime has shuttered its sports broadcasting wing, and that means tonight is the final Showtime boxing event. The broadcaster has been a staple of the sport for decades now, starting back in 1986. Showtime will likely play a montage of big boxing moments at some point during the event, so look forward to that.

Morrell vs. Agbeko is being broadcast on Showtime, which means you can access it through the Paramount+ streaming service if you have the Showtime add-on. It starts streaming at 9:00 p.m. ET tonight, Saturday, December 16. Keep reading to see how to watch boxing for free this weekend.

Morrell vs. Agbeko undercard

  • Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela, 12 rounds, lightweight
  • Robert Guerrero vs. Andre Berto, 12 rounds, welterweight
  • Alberto Puello vs. Ector Madera, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Kyrone Davis vs. Cruse Stewart, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Michael Angeletti vs. Angel Antonio Contreras, 8 rounds, bantamweight
  • Shawn McCalman vs. Cristian Olivas, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Joseph Spencer vs. Marcelo Fabian Bzowski, 6 rounds, Middleweight
  • Charles Harris Jr. vs. Marlin Sims, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Lawrence King vs. Alex Theran, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • John Easter vs. Joshua Nicholas Lamine Diop, 6 rounds, super middleweight
  • Jose Chollet vs. Lyle McFarlane, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Watch Morrell vs. Agbeko live stream for free on Paramount+

Morrell vs. Agbeko will be the final boxing card on Showtime. That means you can watch it through Paramount+ if you have the Showtime add-on. You can even watch the fight for free with a Paramount+ free trial. Paramount+ and Showtime are merging completely soon, which means a membership will get you access to classic Showtime shows like Dexter, and Paramount+ exclusives like Halo. After the free trial is over you can get a regular subscription for $12 per month.

Watch Morrell vs. Agbeko live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you’re outside the U.S. but still want to watch Morrell vs. Agbeko for free, you just need to take one extra step: Buy a VPN. If you get one of the best VPNs for streaming, you can connect to a server in the U.S. and trick your computer into thinking it’s on U.S. soil. Then all you need to do is sign up for a Paramount+ subscription (with Showtime), access the free trial, and stream the fight. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general. It’s currently on sale as part of holiday VPN deals.

