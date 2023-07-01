 Skip to main content
Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin: Watch the Real Big Baby’s headline debut

Noah McGraw
By
Jared Anderson and Charles Martin promotional poster.
(ESPN/Top Rank Boxing)

The Real Big Baby has his headline debut tonight. Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (14-0, 14KOs) will take on former title holder Charles Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs) in a heavyweight bout in Toledo, Ohio. Both of these fighters are heavy sluggers. Anderson has a perfect knockout record, and 12 of his 14 knockouts have come in the third round or earlier. Charles Martin has a similarly KO-heavy record. Even though this fight is only scheduled for ten rounds, very few people expect it to go past five.

Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin starts at 6:15 p.m. ET tonight, Saturday, July 1. The main fight is expected to start at 10 p.m. ET. This is a Top Rank boxing event, so it will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing online this weekend.

How to watch Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin on ESPN+

ESPN+ is one of the best options out there, because not only does it bring you great streaming content throughout the year, but it also gives you access to exclusive web and digital content.

Tonight’s match will be broadcast on the ESPN cable channel and ESPN+. ESPN+ is by far the cheapest way to watch it. Unfortunately there isn’t an ESPN+ free trial, but the service only costs $10 per month or $100 per year. You can also buy the Disney Bundle, which includes ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu, for $13 per month, which will save you a ton of money if you’re interested in even two of those streaming services. ESPN+ has a contract with Top Rank boxing, so you’ll get access to tons of the biggest fighters in boxing.

How to watch Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

If you’re outside the U.S. right now, you may need to spoof a U.S. internet connection in order to get access to the fight. That’s much simpler than it sounds. All you need to do is download one of the best VPNs for streaming, connect to a U.S. server, then login to ESPN+. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general. It’s currently just $4 per month when you commit to a two-year plan.

