KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream: Can you watch for free?

KSI vs Tommy Fury is set to be quite the grudge match with Tommy Fury previously stating that KSI will be “leaving the Manchester Arena in an ambulance” and the event has been billed as “Judgement Day”. It has English YouTuber KSI take on English professional boxer, Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight world champion, Tyson Fury. If you’re excited to see the fight unfold, we’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch, when to watch, and what else to expect from the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight.

What time is KSI vs Tommy Fury?

The KSI vs Tommy Fury event starts at 12.30 PM ET/9.30 AM PT. With a series of fights on the fight card, that doesn’t mean you’ll be seeing KSI vs Tommy Fury straight away. The undercard starts at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT with the ring-walk for the main event anticipated to begin at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT. See it as a full morning or afternoon of entertainment ahead.

Who else is fighting at the KSI vs Tommy Fury event?

The biggest card alongside KSI vs Tommy Fury is Logan Paul taking on Dillon Danis. The whole event is being referred to as a “double main event” with YouTuber Logan Paul taking on fellow American, mixed martial artist, Dillon Danis. Paul is well known for his evolution from YouTube star to boxer and professional wrestler, while Danis is Conor McGregor’s training partner.

Alongside those two fights, there’s also American YouTuber Teen the Great up against Iraqi Walid Sharks fighting at lightweight. Another YouTuber, King Kenny, will be fighting at light-heavy against American MMA fighter, Anthony Taylor.

There will also be a fight on the undercard between Brazilian comedian Whindersson Nunes and Thai YouTuber, My Mate Nate.

Is there a free KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream?

No, there’s no way to watch the KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream for free. The preliminary card is going to be streamed for free on YouTube along with the press conference. However, you’ll need to pay to see the main event. To watch the KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream, you’ll need to sign up to DAZN — a streaming service dedicated to boxing and mixed martial arts.

Watch KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream on DAZN

There’s no DAZN free trial but it’s the best and only way to watch the KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream. Considered to be the streaming service for boxing and mixed martial arts fans, DAZN offers more than 100 live fight nights without any pay-per-view fees involved.

DAZN costs $25 per month on a monthly basis or if you commit to a 12-month contract, it costs $20 per month. Alternatively, you can sign up for an annual subscription which costs $225 per year.

Alongside that, you’ll need to pay $TK for the KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream PPV with subscribers paying the difference between the full price of the PPV and the subscription fee they already pay for.

Watch the KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you travel abroad regularly, you’ve probably already noticed that your favorite streaming services don’t follow you in the way you would expect. Instead, they often don’t work at all even though you’re still paying for them. To circumvent this issue, you need one of the best VPNs like NordVPN. By using NordVPN, you can trick your internet connection into thinking you’re still back home in the US. All you do is pick a US-based server and NordVPN does all the hard work. Alongside that, it provides you with better security thanks to adding a layer of protection between you and the hotel Wi-Fi or similar you’re currently using. There’s no NordVPN free trial but it’s worth the investment with some inexpensive subscription plans available.

