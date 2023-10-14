 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream: Can you watch for free?

Jennifer Allen
By
Dazn

KSI vs Tommy Fury is set to be quite the grudge match with Tommy Fury previously stating that KSI will be “leaving the Manchester Arena in an ambulance” and the event has been billed as “Judgement Day”. It has English YouTuber KSI take on English professional boxer, Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight world champion, Tyson Fury. If you’re excited to see the fight unfold, we’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch, when to watch, and what else to expect from the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight.

What time is KSI vs Tommy Fury?

The KSI vs Tommy Fury event starts at 12.30 PM ET/9.30 AM PT. With a series of fights on the fight card, that doesn’t mean you’ll be seeing KSI vs Tommy Fury straight away. The undercard starts at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT with the ring-walk for the main event anticipated to begin at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT. See it as a full morning or afternoon of entertainment ahead.

Recommended Videos

Who else is fighting at the KSI vs Tommy Fury event?

The biggest card alongside KSI vs Tommy Fury is Logan Paul taking on Dillon Danis. The whole event is being referred to as a “double main event” with YouTuber Logan Paul taking on fellow American, mixed martial artist, Dillon Danis. Paul is well known for his evolution from YouTube star to boxer and professional wrestler, while Danis is Conor McGregor’s training partner.

Related

Alongside those two fights, there’s also American YouTuber Teen the Great up against Iraqi Walid Sharks fighting at lightweight. Another YouTuber, King Kenny, will be fighting at light-heavy against American MMA fighter, Anthony Taylor.

There will also be a fight on the undercard between Brazilian comedian Whindersson Nunes and Thai YouTuber, My Mate Nate.

Is there a free KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream?

No, there’s no way to watch the KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream for free. The preliminary card is going to be streamed for free on YouTube along with the press conference. However, you’ll need to pay to see the main event. To watch the KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream, you’ll need to sign up to DAZN — a streaming service dedicated to boxing and mixed martial arts.

Watch KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream on DAZN

There’s no DAZN free trial but it’s the best and only way to watch the KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream. Considered to be the streaming service for boxing and mixed martial arts fans, DAZN offers more than 100 live fight nights without any pay-per-view fees involved.

DAZN costs $25 per month on a monthly basis or if you commit to a 12-month contract, it costs $20 per month. Alternatively, you can sign up for an annual subscription which costs $225 per year.

Alongside that, you’ll need to pay $TK for the KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream PPV with subscribers paying the difference between the full price of the PPV and the subscription fee they already pay for.

Watch the KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you travel abroad regularly, you’ve probably already noticed that your favorite streaming services don’t follow you in the way you would expect. Instead, they often don’t work at all even though you’re still paying for them. To circumvent this issue, you need one of the best VPNs like NordVPN. By using NordVPN, you can trick your internet connection into thinking you’re still back home in the US. All you do is pick a US-based server and NordVPN does all the hard work. Alongside that, it provides you with better security thanks to adding a layer of protection between you and the hotel Wi-Fi or similar you’re currently using. There’s no NordVPN free trial but it’s worth the investment with some inexpensive subscription plans available.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
NHL 2023 opening night tripleheader live stream: watch hockey for free
A Seattle skater passes the puck on the ice.

The 2023-2024 NHL season begins with a special opening night tripleheader on October 10. The first game pits the Nashville Predators traveling to Florida to play the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Predators did not make the NHL playoffs season ago, while the Lightning lost to the Maple Leafs in the First Round.

Game two will be a battle between a potential star and a future Hall of Famer. The Chicago Blackhawks and No. 1 overall pick Conor Bedard will play the Pittsburgh Penguins and their captain, Sidney Crosby. Finally, the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights will raise their championship banners before taking on the Seattle Kraken.

Read more
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers live stream: Watch Sunday Night Football for free
Dak Prescott gets tackled from behind.

The best game of Week 5 will be on Sunday Night Football as the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) head West to California to play the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (4-0). The game will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers are 3.5-point favorites on FanDuel.

The Cowboys-49ers rivalry is one of the best in the NFL. For the Cowboys to be considered a Super Bowl contender, they must beat the 49ers, who have been their kryptonite. The 49ers have defeated the Cowboys in the last two postseasons, including a 19-12 win in the 2022 Divisional Round.
Watch the Cowboys vs. 49ers live stream on NBC and NFL+

Read more
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills live stream: Watch the NFL for free
Two Bills' football players shake hands and celebrate.

American football is headed across the pond to London on Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) play the Buffalo Bills (3-1). The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Because of its dominant win in Week 4, Buffalo is a 5.5-favorite over the Jaguars on FanDuel.

The Jaguars-Bills matchup marks the second game in the NFL's 2023 International Series. Last week, the Jaguars defeated the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) by a score of 23-7. The last time these two teams met, no touchdowns were scored in a Jaguars 9-6 win. The series is tied three games a piece in the teams' last six matchups.
Watch the Jaguars vs. Bills live stream on NFL Network and NFL+

Read more