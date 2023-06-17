 Skip to main content
Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla live stream: How to watch the boxing match

Noah McGraw
By
DAZN promotional poster of Regis Prograis and Danielito Zorrilla.
(DAZN)

Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) is ready to defend his WBC World Super Lightweight title with style. He’s tacked on four stoppage wins since his 2019 loss to Josh Taylor, a close majority decision that some argued should have gone to Prograis. He is the massive favorite in this weekend’s fight, but his opponent is no bum. Danielito Zorrilla (17-1, 13 KOs) has a tough chin that could, at the very least, break Prograis’ knockout streak. Zorrilla’s sole loss was a decisive unanimous decision against Arnold Barboza Jr one year ago.

Another reason Prograis is a favorite is because the fight is being held in his home city of New Orleans, Louisiana. The Smoothie King Center hasn’t seen a major boxing match in a while, and Prograis hopes a successful turnout will bring the sport back to The Big Easy.

Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla is on Saturday, June 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main ringwalk will likely happen two hours later, as there are several fights on the undercard. This is a DAZN exclusive event. Here’s everything you need to know.

Prograis vs Zorrilla undercard:

  • Shakhram Giyasov vs Harold Calderon; welterweight
  • Ramla Ali vs Julissa Alejandra Guzman; women’s super bantamweight
  • Aaron Aponte vs Xavier Madrid; super lightweight
  • Ginny Fuchs vs Indeya Smith; women’s flyweight
  • Jeremy Hill vs Mark Davis; lightweight
  • Criztec Bazaldua vs Elroy Fruto; lightweight

How to watch Prograis vs Zorrilla live stream on DAZN

What is DAZN

This is a DAZN exclusive event in the U.S. and anywhere else that gets the streaming site. It’s not a PPV, so you only need a regular subscription. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial right now, but there are a few different options for subscribing. If you pay month-to-month, it costs $25 per month. You can also buy a full year for $225. The third option is committing to a full year but paying in $20 per month installments. This gets you access to all of DAZN’s non-PPV sporting events, such as boxing, wrestling, snooker and pool.

How to watch Prograis vs Zorrilla live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

DAZN is available virtually worldwide, but there are a few places that don’t have it. If you happen to be in one of those countries, or you just want to pay in American dollars, you can use a VPN to trick your internet into thinking you’re in the U.S. We recommend NordVPN, since it’s both the best VPN for streaming and the best VPN in general. Right now it’s less than $4 per month when you commit to a two-year plan.

