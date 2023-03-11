 Skip to main content
Tony Yoka vs Carlos Takam live stream: watch the boxing live

Albert Bassili
By

This fight will be very important for Tony Yoka, who was once looked to have a fantastic career ahead of him before that was cast into doubt by his loss last year to Martin Bakole. As such, Yoka is likely looking to put on a performance during this 10-round fight against Carlos Takam, who, while not being the freshest fighter, is a 2004 Olympic contender. In fact, in Takam’s most recent fight, he forced Arslanbek Makhmudov to go ten rounds, ending his knock-out streak in an impressive performance.

The matchup between the two was supposed to happen before, but Yoka backed out due to an injury, so we’re looking forward to seeing how this match plays out!

Watch the Tony Yoka vs Carlos Takam live stream on ESPN+

ESPN Plus Logo

The fight tonight between Tony Yoka and Carlos Takam is only being shown on ESPN +, so if you want to watch it, you’ll have to grab one of their subscription packages. You can get the ESPN+ subscription for $10 a month, or  $100 a year, which is a nice $20 discount, although we encourage you to grab the Disney Bundle instead, which includes Hulu and Disney +. You can grab the ad-supported package for $14 a month or the no-ads version for $20. If you do end up going with the bundle, you not only get the amazing sports package of ESPN+ that includes live shows and analyses, but you get the full Disney lineup and all the shows and films on Hulu, including Hulu originals.

Watch the Tony Yoka vs Carlos Takam live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

If you’re living or just traveling outside the US, you won’t have access to ESPN+ unless you get a VPN to get around the geoblocking. While we have a great list of the best VPN services you can check out, NordVPN tops the list, and it even has a great deal running right now. You can subscribe to their 2-year Complete package, which includes the VPN, a password manager, and 1TB of encrypted storage, for $144, a whopping 63% discount on the regular $398 pricing. Of course, if you don’t care about the encrypted storage and don’t have a password manager, NordVPN’s 2-year Plus package includes the VPN and the password manager and costs $108. Finally, if you only want the VPN, the 2-year Standard package only costs $84, which is quite a steal compared to other VPN services.

