Junto Nakatani (26-0, 19 KOs) has won World Championship belts in the lightweight and super lightweight classes, and this weekend he goes for another belt in the bantamweight category. He’s going to have to take it from Alexandro Santiago (28-3-5, 14 KOs). Santiago won the belt by defeating Nonito Donaire by close unanimous decision in Donaire’s ill-fated comeback in July. This is Santiago’s first defense of the belt, and Nakatani is heavily favored.

This fight starts streaming before your local rooster says its first cock-a-doodle-doo. The event starts streaming on ESPN+ at 4:00 a.m. ET, and Santiago and Nakatani will likely meet the first bell around 6:00 a.m. ET. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.

Watch Nakatani vs Santiago live stream on ESPN+

This fight is going to stream on ESPN+ in the U.S. Unfortunately there is no ESPN+ free trial, but there are a variety of ways you can get a subscription for cheap. Thankfully a monthly subscription is just $11, making ESPN+ one of the cheaper sports streaming options. You can also pay for a full year for $110. The third option is bundling ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu in the Disney Bundle, which gets you all three of the services for $15 per month. It’s a great money saving option if you’re interested in even two of those three streaming services.

Watch Nakatani vs Santiago from abroad with a live stream

If you’re not in the U.S., finding a stream of this fight might be difficult — finding one in English doubly so. Thankfully there is a super simple way to get the U.S. stream on ESPN+ no matter where you are. Just grab a VPN subscription, connect to a U.S. server, then grab an ESPN+ subscription like you’re on American soil. You browser won’t know the difference. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming. It’s reliable, cheap, and currently on sale as part of VPN deals.

