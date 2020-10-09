Best Buy is dropping Black Friday deals on Prime Day

With less than a week until Prime Day deals arrive, other major retailers have begun announcing their competing sales. Target and Walmart Prime Day deals are both happening next week but under their own creative event names.

Meanwhile, Best Buy has just announced that it’s going to skip Prime Day altogether and just dive right in with early Black Friday deals. Best Buy’s sale will kick off on October 13 and 14 to try to rival Amazon.

These deals will be part of the earliest round of Black Friday sales we’ve ever seen. Though this buying holiday has been slowly creeping up toward October since it first overtook Thanksgiving Day, we never expected to be writing about Black Friday discounts before Halloween.

Amazon vs. Best Buy Prime Day: Which sale should you shop?

While the obvious answer to this is to just shop whatever sale has the best prices, the two retailers have historically had very similar price points on a variety of tech categories. Amazon is going to be your go-to source for clothing sales and kitchen discounts, but Best Buy may have the advantage if you’re looking for Apple Deals on Prime Day.

Both Amazon and Best Buy are known for offering great discounts on MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods — especially compared to the Apple Store. However, Best Buy is more likely to have a larger stock than Amazon. So even if the prices on Apple products differ, you might have an easier time shopping at Best Buy as the masses flood to Amazon.

Historically, Best Buy has also been a go-to source for TV deals and discounts on major appliances. Amazon will likely have some pretty solid TVs under $300, but if you’re looking for a great price on an 8K TV or a 70-inch flat-screen, you might want to start at Best Buy.

What deals should we expect?

We are still unclear about just how large Best Buy’s early sales event will be. So far, we know that shoppers can expect cheap laptops starting as low as $120 and a Samsung 70-inch smart TV for $530. We’ve also found some 8K TV deals happening on the site right now, so we will likely see more of those as well.

Beyond that, you can expect Best Buy to be matching whatever prices Amazon and Walmart have on their tech products. You can sign up to get notifications about the latest deals directly from the site.

Should you shop Prime Day sales or wait for Black Friday?

Considering we are most likely looking at a long stretch of discounts leading up to the holiday season, any rational person would assume there’s no need for urgency here. But hey, this is 2020, and we live in a time of unknowns. So one of the biggest benefits of doing your Christmas shopping early is that you will be guaranteed to get everything delivered in time.

Another thing to take into consideration is that some retailers might not have prepared enough stock for what awaits them this buying season. We saw this happen with PlayStation 5 pre-orders and Xbox Series X pre-orders in September, and we’ll likely see it again in November.

All in all, if you’re hoping to take advantage of Nintendo Switch deals and AirPods sales, historically, you should jump on the first discount you find.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations