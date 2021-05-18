Tablet Reviews

By Simon Hill, Christian de Looper
iPad (2020)

The best gaming tablets for 2021

By Simon Hill, Jackie Dove
The best cheap tablets under $200

The best Android tablets for 2021

The best tablets for small businesses in 2021

Latest Tablet Reviews

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro review: Great hardware sabotaged by Android

It may be the best Android tablet in its price range, but it's no iPad.
By Christian de Looper
Apple iPad Air (2020) review: The iPad Pro for everyone else

Tablet boasts the perfect balance of price, features, and capabilities.
By Andrew Martonik
Apple Pencil 2 review: Everyone’s new iPad sidekick

The second-gen Apple Pencil offers a number of great features for everyone given the updates in iPadOS 14.
By Christian de Looper
Apple iPad (2020) review: The tablet you buy as an appliance

The iPad is still the right tablet for most people.
By Andrew Martonik
Galaxy Tab S7 Plus review: The perfect excuse to watch more video

Its awesome AMOLED screen makes the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus a win.
By Andy Boxall
Amazon Fire HD 8 review (2020): Cheap for a reason

With the inexpensive Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, you really do get what you pay for. And you don't pay for much.
By Christian de Looper
Logitech Combo Touch review: The default choice

Need a keyboard for an older iPad Pro, iPad Air, or base iPad? Logitech's Combo Touch is the sensible choice.
By Matthew S. Smith
Huawei MatePad Pro Review: In the iPad’s shadow

Can the MatePad Pro's great screen and wireless charging help it beat the iPad, or does software hold it back?
By Andy Boxall
Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Review: The best tablet becomes a laptop — almost

Apple's Magic Keyboard won't kill the laptop, but it does give iPad Pro a massive boost in appeal and ability.
By Andy Boxall
Apple iPad Pro (2020) review: The definitive tablet

A fabulous media machine and productivity powerhouse, the 2020 iPad Pro is among Apple's best products.
By Andy Boxall
More Tablet Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab review: A tablet, and then some

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review: Finally, a good Android 2-in-1

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2019) review: iPadOS makes this a winner

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) review: Big screen, big value

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition review: Big screen on a budget

Microsoft Surface Book 2 13-inch review

Amazon Fire 7 (2019) Review

Walmart Onn Android Tablet review

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab hands-on review

Lenovo Smart Tab P10 review

Apple iPad Air review

iPad Mini review (2019)

Lenovo Smart Tab hands-on review

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite hands-on review

iPad Pro (2018) review

Microsoft Surface Go review

Google Pixel Slate review

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition review

Amazon Fire HD 8 review (2018)

Microsoft Surface Book 2 15-inch review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 review

Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro review

Apple iPad (2018) review

