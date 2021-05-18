Back to Menu
Trending:
Google I/O: Everything announced today
Google and Samsung may beat the Apple Watch
Android at Google I/O: Everything new
Apple iMac (24-inch) M1 review
Tablet Reviews
Best Tablets
The best tablets for 2021
By
Simon Hill
,
Christian de Looper
The best gaming tablets for 2021
By
Simon Hill
,
Jackie Dove
The best cheap tablets under $200
Mobile
The best Android tablets for 2021
Mobile
The best tablets for small businesses in 2021
Mobile
Latest Tablet Reviews
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro review: Great hardware sabotaged by Android
It may be the best Android tablet in its price range, but it's no iPad.
By
Christian de Looper
Apple iPad Air (2020) review: The iPad Pro for everyone else
Tablet boasts the perfect balance of price, features, and capabilities.
By
Andrew Martonik
Apple Pencil 2 review: Everyone’s new iPad sidekick
The second-gen Apple Pencil offers a number of great features for everyone given the updates in iPadOS 14.
By
Christian de Looper
Apple iPad (2020) review: The tablet you buy as an appliance
The iPad is still the right tablet for most people.
By
Andrew Martonik
Galaxy Tab S7 Plus review: The perfect excuse to watch more video
Its awesome AMOLED screen makes the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus a win.
By
Andy Boxall
Amazon Fire HD 8 review (2020): Cheap for a reason
With the inexpensive Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, you really do get what you pay for. And you don't pay for much.
By
Christian de Looper
Logitech Combo Touch review: The default choice
Need a keyboard for an older iPad Pro, iPad Air, or base iPad? Logitech's Combo Touch is the sensible choice.
By
Matthew S. Smith
Huawei MatePad Pro Review: In the iPad’s shadow
Can the MatePad Pro's great screen and wireless charging help it beat the iPad, or does software hold it back?
By
Andy Boxall
Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Review: The best tablet becomes a laptop — almost
Apple's Magic Keyboard won't kill the laptop, but it does give iPad Pro a massive boost in appeal and ability.
By
Andy Boxall
Apple iPad Pro (2020) review: The definitive tablet
A fabulous media machine and productivity powerhouse, the 2020 iPad Pro is among Apple's best products.
By
Andy Boxall
Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab review: A tablet, and then some
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review: Finally, a good Android 2-in-1
Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2019) review: iPadOS makes this a winner
Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) review: Big screen, big value
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition review: Big screen on a budget
Microsoft Surface Book 2 13-inch review
Amazon Fire 7 (2019) Review
Walmart Onn Android Tablet review
Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab hands-on review
Lenovo Smart Tab P10 review
Apple iPad Air review
iPad Mini review (2019)
Lenovo Smart Tab hands-on review
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite hands-on review
iPad Pro (2018) review
Microsoft Surface Go review
Google Pixel Slate review
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition review
Amazon Fire HD 8 review (2018)
Microsoft Surface Book 2 15-inch review
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 review
Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro review
Apple iPad (2018) review
