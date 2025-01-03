 Skip to main content
HP is selling the Omen 16 with RTX 4050 at 31% off

If you’re looking for the best gaming laptop to buy for $1,000, you should set your sights on the HP Omen 16. That’s all you have to pay for this Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050-powered device, following a 31% discount from HP on its original price of $1,450. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you lose the chance at $450 in savings, so if you’re interested in this gaming laptop, our recommendation is to hurry up in completing your purchase as you may already miss out if you delay it to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop

This latest model of the HP Omen 16 is equipped with the 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, alongside the aforementioned Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card. These specifications place it up there with the best gaming laptops, and will allow you to play the best PC games without any issues. You’ll also have ample storage space for several titles with all of their required updates and optional DLCs, as the machine ships with a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

As you can guess from its name, the HP Omen 16 comes with a 16.1-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, which will allow you to appreciate the graphics of modern video games. The gaming laptop also offers a comprehensive set of ports, including two USB-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 with USB-C ports, and an HDMI port, so you’ll be able to connect a second monitor and all the accessories that you’ll need for your gaming sessions. You can also play longer than usual with the HP Omen 16, as it has a cooling system that rivals gaming PCs.

HP is known for fantastic gaming laptop deals, and this one is certainly worth your hard-earned money — the HP Omen 16 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card at 31% off, bringing its price down to $1,000 from $1,450. If you think this is the perfect machine for you, you better stop hesitating because there’s no telling when the stocks that are up for sale will run out. Add the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately to secure the $450 discount.

Aaron Mamiit
