Grab a cheap gaming monitor for under $200 during the Lenovo flash sale

If you have a solid gaming PC, then the next most important component is likely going to be a good gaming monitor, and while there are a huge amount of options, there are some standouts that are worth grabbing. For example, this Lenovo Legion R25f-30 is a pretty solid mid-range gaming monitor that’s worth grabbing if you need a high refresh rate. While it usually goes for $200, you can snag it now for just $162, which is a pretty good 19% off and worth grabbing if you want a smaller but high-end monitor.

Why you should buy the 24.5-inch Lenovo Legion R25f-30

One of the big selling points of the Lenovo Legion R25f-30 is that it has a blazingly fast 280Hz refresh rate, which is more than you might see with some other high-end gaming monitors. In fact, even though this runs an FHD resolution, you still might need something like the RTX 4080 or even the RTX 4090 to hit and maintain the highest refresh rates with high graphical settings. Realistically, this monitor is targeted towards folks who are playing games competitively at the high end where every frame truly counts, so if you’re the sort who is playing CS:GO or League of Legends, this monitor should be perfect for you.

Of course, on the downside, it is relatively small at just 24.5 inches, so you’ll have to have it close to your face, although the smaller size does mean that the price is generally kept pretty low. Luckily, it has a lot of other great features, such as support for AMD FreeSync Premium to stave off any ghosting or tearing, as well as a 0.5ms MPRT response time, which is pretty good overall. It also covers 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, so you’ll get some great color reproduction, and it also makes it a good option for doing other types of work.

All in all, the Lenovo Legion R25f-30 is an excellent monitor for those who need a ton of frames at lower resolutions, and with this deal from Lenovo bringing it down to just $162, it’s a steal. That said, if you’d still like to check out a few more options, these other monitor deals are pretty great.

