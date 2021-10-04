The holiday season is upon us, and Amazon has launched the festivities right away with huge discounts that look like Black Friday deals. Here’s your chance at a head start on your gift-buying, before the chaos that usually emerges during the highly-anticipated shopping holiday.

Among the products that are currently on sale on Amazon are the Echo Dot, Beats Studio 3, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch Series 6. We’ve rounded up some of the best offers from the retailer that you can take advantage of today, but feel free to look around if you want to discover more in the Amazon Black Friday-Worthy Deals 2021 sales event that’s happening now.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $25, was $40

The 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot delivers easy access to Alexa in a compact package that can fit in any corner of your home. It improves upon the speaker quality of the previous model, while also increasing the sensitivity of the microphone so the smart speaker won’t miss your voice commands. The 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot is available from Amazon for just $25, after a $15 discount to its original price of $40.

Amazon Kindle — $60, was $90

The 2019 Amazon Kindle is an affordable e-book reader with a lightweight design and a glare-free display with brightness that you can adjust depending on your environment. It can last for weeks on a single charge, and it can store thousands of books in its 8GB of storage. The ad-supported version of the 2019 Kindle is available on Amazon at $30 off, lowering the e-book reader’s price to a cheap $60 from its original price of $90.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook — $170, was $220

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook features an 11.6-inch HD display, and it’s powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM so it can handle basic functions without a hitch. The laptop runs on Google’s Chrome OS, which enables snappy performance despite low-end hardware because it takes advantage of web-based apps. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook may appear like it’s part of this year’s Black Friday laptop deals and Black Friday Chromebook deals, as Amazon is selling it for just $170, down $50 from its original price of $220.

Beats Studio 3 — $170, was $350

If you’re looking forward to Black Friday headphone deals, you might not have to wait because of Amazon’s offer for the Beats Studio 3. The wireless headphones come with an active noise canceling feature to block external noise, and offer up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge. You can purchase the Beats Studio 3 from Amazon for just $170, less than half of its original price of $350 after a $180 discount.

Eufy RoboVac 15C Max — $176, was $280

If you need help in maintaining a clean floor, you should take advantage of Amazon’s sale price for the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max. The robot vacuum offers suction power of up to 2,000Pa, with BoostIQ technology that maximizes that power whenever it’s needed. It connects to your Wi-Fi so that you can control it with the EufyHome app or through your preferred voice assistant. There’s a $104 discount on the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max on Amazon, lowering its price to $176 from its original price of $280.

AirPods Pro — $179, was $249

There’s no need to wait for Black Friday AirPods deals if you want the AirPods Pro, as they’re currently on sale on Amazon. The wireless earbuds offer active noise cancellation with Transparency Mode if you want to listen to everything around you without taking them off. They are sweat- and water-resistant, and offer easy access to Siri. You can purchase the AirPods Pro from Amazon for $179, after a $70 discount on their original price of $249.

Apple iPad 10.2 (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $299, was $329

The 9th-generation iPad was just released, so most shoppers wouldn’t expect it to be part of Black Friday tablet deals and Black Friday iPad deals. However, the tablet, with a 10.2-inch Retina display and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, is already on sale on Amazon. The Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2021 iPad is available with a $30 discount, bringing the tablet’s price down to $299 from its original price of $329.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) — $349, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 7 is on its way, but the Apple Watch Series 6 is still a viable option for a wearable device. The smartwatch offers comprehensive health monitoring features, including ECG and SpO2 measurements, and an always-on screen that looks amazing on your wrist. The GPS, 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6 is available for $349 on Amazon, after a $50 discount to its original price of $399.

