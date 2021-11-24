  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

New Echo Show 5 down to lowest-ever price for Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
By

You might not be expecting a discount for this smart display just months after it was released, but you can already take advantage of Echo Show 5 Black Friday deals from Amazon. It’s always a good idea to invest in smart home devices through the best Black Friday deals, and if you’re a fan of Alexa, you don’t want to miss the savings that you can enjoy from Black Friday Amazon Echo deals.

The second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 was just released in May, but you can already purchase the smart display at $40 off, at its lowest price ever of just $45. That’s nearly half its original price of $85. If you’ve always wanted to equip your home with smart displays, you’ll be able to add the device to multiple rooms with this Black Friday deal from Amazon.

Today’s best Echo Show 5 Black Friday deal

New Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release).
Amazon

Why Buy:

  • Budget smart display
  • Lots of stuff you can do with Alexa
  • Doubles as security camera
  • Takes care of your privacy

In Digital Trends’ best smart displays, the new Amazon Echo Show 5 is ranked as the best budget smart display, as it packs a lot of helpful features in a tiny package with a 5.5-inch screen. Amazon’s Alexa makes a lot of things possible, as the digital assistant is capable of setting alarms, checking your calendar, making video calls, playing streaming content, and searching for information, among many other functions, all through voice commands.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is equipped with a 2MP camera that not only enables video calls but also doubles as a security camera that you can check through the Alexa app. You can also set up the Alexa Guard feature to send you mobile alerts if the smart display hears sounds such as a smoke alarm or breaking glass. The Echo Show 5 ensures your privacy though, with controls such as an off button for the microphone and camera, and a physical camera shutter.

Any home will benefit from the introduction of more smart home devices like the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Show 5. The smart display is available from Amazon for just $45, after a $40 discount that nearly halves its original price of $85. It’s unclear how long stock will last, so if you want to purchase multiple units of the Amazon Echo Show 5 for your home, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Should you shop this Echo Show 5 Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

There’s a possibility that Amazon will further lower the price of the Echo Show 5 on Cyber Monday, but there’s no guarantee that a bigger discount will happen. In fact, with the global microchip shortage affecting most electronic devices, it’s unclear if Amazon will have stocks of the smart display left after Black Friday. Most retailers rehash what’s left from their Black Friday deals, but you might not even see the Echo Show 5 on sale on Cyber Monday if stocks are depleted.

It’s highly recommended that you take advantage of the first Echo Show 5 Black Friday deal that you see, so that you can secure your stock of the smart display. If you’re browsing Cyber Monday deals and you come across a better offer than the one you availed for Black Friday, you can return the item or cancel your order so that you can enjoy the bigger savings from the Cyber Monday deal.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Quick — this Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Friday deal won’t last long

Man wearing Samsung Galaxy watch4 classic fitness.

Save $300 on this TCL 75-inch QLED TV for Black Friday 2021

TCL 8-Series 4K QLED Roku TV

Apple Watch Series 6 just got a HUGE price cut for Black Friday — but hurry!

Apple watch 6 in pocket.

Don’t miss these curved monitor Black Friday deals — from $210!

dell refreshes ultrasharp monitors ces 2021 40 curved monitor with user

A flaw in MediaTek audio chips could have exposed Android users’ conversations

A MediaTek processor on a motherboard.

Walmart is practically giving away this 15-inch laptop for Black Friday

Gateway 14-inch Laptop in many color configurations.

Hurry – Samsung Galaxy Book Go laptop is only $250 for Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy Book Go on a white background.

Dell is practically giving away this gaming laptop for Black Friday

dell g5 15 gaming laptop deal march 2021 with doom eternal

The best carpet cleaner Black Friday deal you can shop today

carpet cleaner black friday deal 2021 hoover smartwash pet complete automatic

Quick — this Windows 11 Dell laptop is ONLY $200 for Black Friday

best laptop deals dell inspiron 15 7000 01

NASA’s DART spacecraft is on its way to crash into an asteroid

SpaceX launches NASA's DART spacecraft.

Blue Origin’s next suborbital space flight includes two special guests

New Shepard lifts off from Launch Site One in West Texas for the NS-16 mission on July 20, 2021.

SpaceX apologizes to customers for Starlink shipping delays

A Starlink dish.