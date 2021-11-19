  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Brand new Echo Show 5 down to lowest-ever price for Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
By

You might not be expecting a discount for this smart display just months after it was released, but you can already take advantage of Echo Show 5 Black Friday deals from Amazon. It’s always a good idea to invest in smart home devices through the best Black Friday deals, and if you’re a fan of Alexa, you don’t want to miss the savings that you can enjoy from Black Friday Amazon Echo deals.

Today’s best Echo Show 5 Black Friday deal

New Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release).
Amazon

The second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 was just released in May, but you can already purchase the smart display at $40 off, at its lowest price ever of just $45. That’s nearly half its original price of $85. If you’ve always wanted to equip your home with smart displays, you’ll be able to add the device to multiple rooms with this Black Friday deal from Amazon.

In Digital Trends’ best smart displays, the new Amazon Echo Show 5 is ranked as the best budget smart display, as it packs a lot of helpful features in a tiny package with a 5.5-inch screen. Amazon’s Alexa makes a lot of things possible, as the digital assistant is capable of setting alarms, checking your calendar, making video calls, playing streaming content, and searching for information, among many other functions, all through voice commands.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is equipped with a 2MP camera that not only enables video calls but also doubles as a security camera that you can check through the Alexa app. You can also set up the Alexa Guard feature to send you mobile alerts if the smart display hears sounds such as a smoke alarm or breaking glass. The Echo Show 5 ensures your privacy though, with controls such as an off button for the microphone and camera, and a physical camera shutter.

Any home will benefit from the introduction of more smart home devices like the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Show 5. The smart display is available from Amazon for just $45, after a $40 discount that nearly halves its original price of $85. It’s unclear how long stock will last, so if you want to purchase multiple units of the Amazon Echo Show 5 for your home, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don’t miss this insane Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal — save $320!

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

This Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit just got a huge discount for Black Friday

tech to set the mood in bedroom on valentines day philips hue lightstrip plus

This is the only Black Friday iMac deal worth buying today

apple imac 5k 27 inch review 2020 03

Best Black Friday Apple Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Apple Deals 2021

Amazon Fire Tablet Black Friday deals just landed — From $45

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet 2021.

Best Black Friday AirPods Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Airpods Deals 2021

Best Walmart Black Friday deals 2021: What to shop TODAY

walmart is dropping 3 black friday sales

Best Black Friday gaming headset deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

dell alienware 71 gaming headset black friday deal 7 1

The first Google Pixel 6 Black Friday deal is here — Save $100!

Back of the Pixel 6.

Quick — Save $50 on Bose QuietComfort 45 for Black Friday

Man wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones.

Best Black Friday Instant Pot Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

instant pot lux duo nova smart wifi vortex plus air fryer deals mothers day sale 2020

Best Black Friday Phone Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Phone Deals 2021

The best ’80s movies on Hulu right now

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal as Sally and Harry sitting in a diner from the rom com When Harry Met Sally.