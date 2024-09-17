While the summer may be drawing to a close, that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to find great markdowns on the in-ground and above-ground pool accessories you’ll need most come May, June, July, and August. As a matter of fact, we stumbled across a fantastic offer for one of the most important H20 tools: a smart pool cleaner. Right now, you’ll be able to order the Beatbot Aquasense Pro on Amazon for only $1,760. Normally, this model sells for $2,200.

Why you should buy the Beatbot Aquasense Pro

Keeping your swimming pool clean can be quite the arduous task, which is why cleaners like the Aquasense Pro are in such high demand. Designed to give you a spotless lining and stairs, the Pro uses an advanced five-step cleaning system that targets water clarity, surface, walls, floors, and the waterlines running into and out of the pool — you’ll just need to purchase Beatbot’s Clarifying kit separately.

Reviewed by Ian Bell, the Beatbot Aquasense Pro “does what it is supposed to.” Although, it’s not perfect, but no pool cleaner is. More importantly, it’s easy to use and set up, has lots of cleaning options, and has an attractive design.

The Aquasense Pro uses a dual propellor design that allows the bot to get to hard-to-reach spots, including the water surface, so you’ll finally be able to say goodbye to those pesky bugs and leaves! Under the hood, the Pro is powered by a NonaDrive 9-motor system that delivers a 5,500GPH water flow rate. Combined with the onboard roller brushes, the Pro is able to tackle just about any pool. And thanks to the built-in 10,400mAh battery, you’ll get up to 9.5 hours of surface cleaning or up to 5 hours of non-stop pool surface cleaning.

You’ll also be able to track and monitor cleaning progress and adjust settings in the Beatbot app. We’re not sure how long this discount is going to last, but it’s one of the best Amazon deals on a pool cleaner we’ve seen in a minute. Save $440 when you order the BeatBot Aquasense Pro on Amazon, and be sure to check out some of the other pool cleaner deals we’ve been finding.

