More Amazon Black Friday deals just went live — Here’s what’s new

The best Black Friday deals are already with us with even more Amazon Black Friday deals popping up to entice you into a great new purchase. With so many options out there, we’ve narrowed things down to some of the true highlights. These include big discounts on QLED 4K TVs, MacBooks, Beats headphones, and much more. There’s sure to be something here that you’ll love so keep on reading while we guide you through them.

Audible Membership — $8 per month, was $15 per month

With 46% off the usual price, this is the ideal time to sign up to Audible. For just $8 per month for your first four months, you get access to thousands of Audible Originals, audiobooks, podcasts and more. On top of that, you get one credit a month to buy any title from the premium selection to keep forever. That means access to plenty of great audiobooks like Dune, Greenlights, A Promised Land, and much more. If you’re keen to embrace audiobooks for your new favorite form of entertainment, this is a fantastic deal.

Blink Outdoor Camera — $70, was $100

Looking for one of the best outdoor security cameras? The Blink Outdoor Camera is a great option. It’s a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that can monitor your home either day or night thanks to its infrared night vision. It’s able to withstand the elements and takes minutes to set up with motion detection alerts soon sent to your phone as and when needed. It’s possible to see, hear and speak to visitors with live view in real time and two-way audio features via the app, plus you can store video clips and photos either via a USB flash drive or a Blink subscription plan.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus — $100, was $150

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are some pretty nice earphones for the price. They’re able to isolate you from distracting nosies so you can focus on what you’re listening to before switching back over to ambient mode as and when needed. In addition, they have a dedicated internal and two external microphones that pick up your voice and isolate it from outside noises when taking calls. Maybe best of all, you also benefit from up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge with the charging case providing you with an extra 11 hours on top of that.

Beats Solo Pro — $185, was $300

The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones remain a really stylish and practical option for headphone lovers. They use Apple’s H1 headphone chip alongside Class 1 Bluetooth so dropouts are a thing of the past. You’re always sure of a good wireless connection. Alongside that, they also have great Active Noise Cancelation and can offer up to 22 hours of listening time on one charge (increasing to up to 40 hours with ANC switched off). They look great too with extra features like quick charge meaning they’re always ready to go throughout the day. These are just one of the many great Black Friday headphone deals going on at the moment.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $583, was $749

When checking out the best Black Friday tablet deals, you’ve got to consider the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. It offers an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage so it’s ideal for many productivity focused tasks. Alongside that is its stylish 12.3-inch touchscreen so it’s great for using as both a laptop or tablet. It only weighs 1.7 pounds too plus has a battery life of up to 10.5 hours so it’s great for taking between classes or on your regular commute.

65-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV — $695, was $900

From one of the best TV brands out there, the 65-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV is a great way to enjoy the latest QLED technology for less. It’s easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals going on at the moment. It promises superior brightness and colors thanks to its use of QLED technology along with a large 65-inch screen. In addition, it has easy to use voice controls that are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, plus it uses the Roku Smart TV platform to help you find your favorite streaming apps. An Auto Game Mode optimizes it for gaming too, plus there are four HDMI input which is sure to be useful.

Apple MacBook Air — $929, was $999

The Apple MacBook Air is a dream to use thanks to its use of the Apple M1 processor that means it’s super speedy. Alongside that, it offers 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, plus a gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display. Besides being speedy and ideally suited for productive work on the move, it also has other useful features such as a backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD camera and Touch ID support. With up to 18 hours of battery life, it’ll last all day without a problem too proving hugely useful to the busy worker or student.

