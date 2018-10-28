Digital Trends
‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ rumored to be heading to PC

Georgina Torbet
Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the big game releases this season, garnering enthusiastic praise from critics and fans alike. Currently, the game is only available on consoles — PlayStation 4 and Xbox One specifically — leaving PC gamers out of the frontier adventure fun. But now rumors are swirling that a PC version of the game is on its way so PC users can get in on the action too.

The existence of a PC port of the game is suggested by a chunk of code within the game’s companion app for Android. The app, which is available for iOS and Android, is designed to be used in tandem with the game on consoles, lets players view maps, check their diary of events, and view the game’s HUD on a separate device. GTAForums user BlackScout dug through the companion app’s code and found game parameters and game functions which suggest the existence of a PC version of the game.

The settings found by BlackScout include references to graphical setting presets like low and ultra which are typically available in PC games but not usually console games. There was also a reference to the TXAA technology from Nvidia, best known for its use in Grand Theft Auto V, which is a technology that is available only for the PC. One of the lines in the app’s code even mentions a PC version specifically, with the command “CommandIsPcVersion(void)”, making it seem highly likely that the developers already have a PC version of the game in the works.

But while these rumors are compelling and have some evidence behind them, they are still just rumors. Developer Rockstar Games has not officially announced any date for a PC release, although it is reasonable to expect that such a release is likely given the popularity of the game and the number of gamers who still prefer the upgradability and flexibility of a PC to a console.

In the mean time, gamers who want to play Red Dead Redemption 2 will have to borrow a console from a friend to experience the vast open world, unique Dead Eye time dilation mechanic, looting, character appearance options, and of course the all-important horse riding that the game offers.

