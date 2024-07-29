The Hisense U9 is coming, so the U6 gets a 40% discount

The next generation of Hisense TVs has finally arrived. If you’ve been looking for a bright and colorful 4K QLED set at a good price, Hisense is offering major markdowns on many of its older sets. Perusing through Amazon deals today, we came across this terrific discount on the Hisense 65-inch U6HF.

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase this Hisense ULED (the company’s “QLED” moniker) on Amazon for just $450. At full price, this set usually goes for $750, so you’ll be able to put that $300 you saved toward one of the best soundbar deals we found today. After all, a proper home theater is nothing without great audio!

Why you should buy the Hisense 65-inch U6HF

65-inch TVs have become one of the most common sizes, and the Hisense U6HF’s 4K pixel count looks fantastic on a display this large. It doesn’t hurt that Hisense opted to use quantum dots for brighter and bolder colors too. Once you factor in the full array backlight and 32 local dimming zones, you’re left with a TV that doesn’t shy away from vibrant imagery. Of course, with the choice of multiple picture presets, you’ll be able to turn down those illumination levels if you so choose.

When it comes to motion clarity, the U6HF does a decent job at optimizing fast-moving content to be rendered with as little blur and ghosting as possible. Even though this Hisense only pulls off a 60Hz native refresh rate across its four HDMI ports (one of which is 2.1 certified), 4K picture upscaling and excellent HDR support make up for the set’s slower response time.

We’re also glad to see Fire TV as the smart hub and UI of choice. Packed with plenty of apps and games, you’ll even be able to use Alexa to search for movies and shows, control apps, and manage your smart home devices.

It’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to last, so it’s best to take advantage while you still can. Save $300 when you purchase the Hisense 65-inch U6HF on Amazon, and be sure to check out some Hisense Prime Day deals that are still hanging around. We also have a solid roundup of TV deals from multiple brands for you to look through.