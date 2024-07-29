 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Hisense U9 is coming, so the U6 gets a 40% discount

By
The Hisense 58-inch U6HF on a white background.
Hisense

The next generation of Hisense TVs has finally arrived. If you’ve been looking for a bright and colorful 4K QLED set at a good price, Hisense is offering major markdowns on many of its older sets. Perusing through Amazon deals today, we came across this terrific discount on the Hisense 65-inch U6HF.

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase this Hisense ULED (the company’s “QLED” moniker) on Amazon for just $450. At full price, this set usually goes for $750, so you’ll be able to put that $300 you saved toward one of the best soundbar deals we found today. After all, a proper home theater is nothing without great audio!

Why you should buy the Hisense 65-inch U6HF

65-inch TVs have become one of the most common sizes, and the Hisense U6HF’s 4K pixel count looks fantastic on a display this large. It doesn’t hurt that Hisense opted to use quantum dots for brighter and bolder colors too. Once you factor in the full array backlight and 32 local dimming zones, you’re left with a TV that doesn’t shy away from vibrant imagery. Of course, with the choice of multiple picture presets, you’ll be able to turn down those illumination levels if you so choose. 

When it comes to motion clarity, the U6HF does a decent job at optimizing fast-moving content to be rendered with as little blur and ghosting as possible. Even though this Hisense only pulls off a 60Hz native refresh rate across its four HDMI ports (one of which is 2.1 certified), 4K picture upscaling and excellent HDR support make up for the set’s slower response time. 

We’re also glad to see Fire TV as the smart hub and UI of choice. Packed with plenty of apps and games, you’ll even be able to use Alexa to search for movies and shows, control apps, and manage your smart home devices.

It’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to last, so it’s best to take advantage while you still can. Save $300 when you purchase the Hisense 65-inch U6HF on Amazon, and be sure to check out some Hisense Prime Day deals that are still hanging around. We also have a solid roundup of TV deals from multiple brands for you to look through.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Hisense’s massive 100-inch TV has a $2,200 discount today
The Hisense 100-inch U76 on a TV stand in a living room.

The Hisense U76 Series isn’t your average big-screen QLED, it’s one of the biggest TVs released in 2024! At a whopping 100 inches, Hisense pulled out all the stops on this bad boy; and right now, the getting is quite good. Normally, you can expect to pay close to $5,000 for the U76, but Best Buy is offering a $2,200 markdown. Yes, that means you can score the 100-inch monolith for just $2,800!

Why you should buy the Hisense U76 Series QLED TV
Let’s not beat around the bush: If you’re looking for a gigantic TV, or keep tossing the coin on whether to go with an LED-LCD or a projector, your sights should be set on the Hisense U76 Series. Not only does it check the boxes on some of the most important big-screen criteria — we’re talking 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos support, and the Google TV smart interface — but it does so at a price that’s unheard of for this kind of tech. Well, at least while this amazing deal lasts.

Read more
Wow! This 100-inch QLED TV is $2,700 off (yes, you read that right)
The Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV placed in a living room environment next to a sofa and wall-mounted.

If you’ve been checking out TV deals for the biggest of TVs to fit into your home, take a look at what Best Buy has on sale right now. Today, you can buy the Hisense 100-inch U76 Series QLED TV for $2,300, which is heavily reduced from $5,000. Yup, you got it. We’re talking about a huge $2,700 discount. If you want to buy the biggest TV your living space can fit, this is the TV you need in your life. It even comes with free installation. Want to know more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Hisense 100-inch U76 Series QLED TV
Hisense is one of the best TV brands for value and the Hisense 100-inch U76 Series QLED TV certainly demonstrates fantastic value. While it might not be one of the very best TVs around, it’s still packed with great features. It has a Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut so you get purer, richer, and more brilliant and accurate colors. Just what you would expect from a QLED TV but with a huge display here.

Read more
This 58-inch TV is discounted to $258, and it’s flying off the shelves
An angled view of the 50-inch Hisense R6G 4K Roku TV.

If you think it's time to buy a new TV, you should consider the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV. It's currently on sale from Walmart with a $40 discount that lowers its price from an already affordable $298 to an even cheaper $258. That's an excellent price for a smart TV of this size, and a lot of shoppers apparently agree with that assessment because more than 1,000 units have been sold over the past 24 hours. We're not sure if there are enough stocks to keep up with the demand, so you better make your purchase quickly because you're already in danger of missing out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV
You'll be able to watch your favorite shows and movies with sharp details and vivid colors because of the 4K Ultra HD resolution of the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV. It supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 to create a cinematic experience, as well as DTS Studio Sound for immersive audio. Fast-paced action such as during sports programs and action-packed movies will be lag-free thanks to Motion Rate 120 image processing technology.

Read more