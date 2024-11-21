 Skip to main content
This 75-inch TCL TV is only $378 at Walmart

By
The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo.
The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo. TCL

TCL and Roku are two of the leading AV brands that we’ve written plenty about. The former is best known for its affordable LED and QLED TVs, while the latter is most renowned for its streaming devices. But when it comes time to combine the best of both worlds, you get a smart TV that looks and sounds fantastic. And if you’ve been looking for 70-inch TV deals, today might be your lucky day: 

Right now, when you order the TCL 75-inch S4 Series with Roku TV at Walmart, you’ll pay $378. At full price, this model sells for $500. That $120 you saved is perfect for some of the best soundbar deals we’ve been gathering!

Why you should buy the TCL S4 Series

Thanks to the Roku TV OS, the TCL S4 Series delivers an exceptional 4K streaming experience. You’ll have access to leading apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu, along with hundreds of free live TV channels. With Roku TV, you’ll also be able to wirelessly cast content with an iPhone or iPad using AirPlay 2. You can even download the Roku mobile app to take your TV-watching experience on the go. 

Thanks to HDR and ALLM support, the 75-inch S4 Series is a great TV for gaming, too. The Auto Game Mode kicks into gear when a console is detected, ensuring you’ll get the best response times and frame rate performance for your favorite PS5 and Xbox titles. The TV has four HDMI ports to choose from as well, and one of them is an eARC connection!

We’re not sure how long this sale is going to last, so today might be the best (and last) day to save. Take $120 off the TCL 75-inch S4 Series with Roku TV when you buy at Walmart, and be sure to check out our list of the best Walmart deals, too.

