Whether you’re the kind of person who enjoys camping, or you just like having an on-hand solution for when the power goes out, one of the best names in the portable generator business is Jackery. This is a company that, year after year, has consistently produced some of the best portable generators. As part of our Prime Day deals coverage, we thought we’d share this exceptional promo that’s going on right now. For a limited time, you can purchase the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 PRO for $2,200. That might not sound like a huge discount on paper, but consider the fact that this on-the-go powerhouse normally sells for $4,000.

Why you should buy the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 PRO

Without a doubt, this is one of the mightiest generators we’ve ever called attention to. The 3000 PRO stores up to 3,024Wh and pushes up to 3,000W to the devices you plug into it. From small appliances to laptops and phones, the 3000 PRO has enough connections for the tech you use most. Ports include two USB-A, two USB-C, AC power, and DC power.

Designed for grab-and-go convenience, the two attached tumbler wheels and handle allow you to wheel the 3000 PRO around like a piece of luggage. When you’re not actively using the generator, you’ll be able to recharge it in about 2.5 hours via wall outlet, and the provided 200W solar panels will top the battery off in three to four hours.

We’re also glad to see that this Jackery generator can be controlled and managed with an app. The Jackery app gives you readouts of how much battery is left, input and output power levels, and more. It also works over both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections.

There’s still plenty of summertime weather to enjoy, and if you’ve got several outdoor excursions on the calendar, the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 PRO is one of the best ways to ensure your trek won’t be ruined by dead smartphone batteries. Save $1,800 when you purchase the 3000 PRO as part of Amazon’s Prime Day sales event.

