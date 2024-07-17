 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Jackery solar generator comes with two 400W solar panels for $1800 off

By
People using the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 PRO on a winter camping trip.
Amazon

Whether you’re the kind of person who enjoys camping, or you just like having an on-hand solution for when the power goes out, one of the best names in the portable generator business is Jackery. This is a company that, year after year, has consistently produced some of the best portable generators. As part of our Prime Day deals coverage, we thought we’d share this exceptional promo that’s going on right now. For a limited time, you can purchase the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 PRO for $2,200. That might not sound like a huge discount on paper, but consider the fact that this on-the-go powerhouse normally sells for $4,000.

Why you should buy the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 PRO

Without a doubt, this is one of the mightiest generators we’ve ever called attention to. The 3000 PRO stores up to 3,024Wh and pushes up to 3,000W to the devices you plug into it. From small appliances to laptops and phones, the 3000 PRO has enough connections for the tech you use most. Ports include two USB-A, two USB-C, AC power, and DC power. 

Designed for grab-and-go convenience, the two attached tumbler wheels and handle allow you to wheel the 3000 PRO around like a piece of luggage. When you’re not actively using the generator, you’ll be able to recharge it in about 2.5 hours via wall outlet, and the provided 200W solar panels will top the battery off in three to four hours. 

We’re also glad to see that this Jackery generator can be controlled and managed with an app. The Jackery app gives you readouts of how much battery is left, input and output power levels, and more. It also works over both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. 

There’s still plenty of summertime weather to enjoy, and if you’ve got several outdoor excursions on the calendar, the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 PRO is one of the best ways to ensure your trek won’t be ruined by dead smartphone batteries. Save $1,800 when you purchase the 3000 PRO as part of Amazon’s Prime Day sales event.

We also have a list of Prime Day portable power station deals and Prime Day air conditioner deals for you to check out!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
This powerful solar generator is down to $180 at Amazon today
FF Flashfish 300W Solar Generator on a white background.

At Amazon today, you can buy the FF Flashfish 300W Solar Generator for just $180, saving you $43 on the usual deal. If you need a new power generator for your camping trips or any road trips you have planned, or simply because your home suffers from a lot of power outages, you'll be delighted by how useful this portable power generator can be. Be quick though as we can't see stock lasting for long at this price and you won't want to miss out.

Offering many of the features that the best portable power stations provide, the FF Flashfish 300W Solar Generator is a pretty sweet deal. It offers a 60,000mAh battery capacity so it's able to charge all manner of devices from a car refrigerator to a car air fan and all your gadgets, too. Its 110V AC outlets mean it can handle your CPAP machine, tablet laptop, and even a TV if you need it to, while the two 12V DC ports handle all your car's needs, and two QC3.0 USB ports and one 2.4A USB port keep your phones, drones, and other electronics happy.

Read more
This top-rated emergency solar generator is only $245 today
Progeny 300W Portable Power Station on a white background.

Right now, you can buy a Progeny 300W Portable Power Station for just $245 at Amazon, saving you $25 on the usual price. That makes now an ideal time to think about how your camping trip can be improved by a better power station and how you can protect your home from power outages for less. As always though, stock is sure to be limited with these deals so you may want to hit the buy button sooner rather than later so you don't miss out on this great offer.

Well regarded, the Progeny 300W Portable Power Station hits all the right notes when thinking about what the best portable power stations offer. It has a powerful capacity of 299Wh/80818mAh yet weighs just seven pounds so it's ideally suited for carrying around with you. It's powerful enough to charge your smartphone up to 25 times, laptops 4-5 times, and even a mini fridge for 6-18 hours depending on its size. That makes it perfect for camping, road trips, or an emergency power outage.

Read more
Prime Day electric toothbrush deals: Oral-B, Philips, AquaSonic
woman using electric toothbrush

It's important to maintain your oral hygiene, whether it comes to keeping your teeth clean or your gums healthy, although it can be a very tiring task to do regularly. On the bright side, electric toothbrushes take a lot of work out of the equation, and there are some great electric toothbrush deals that aren't too pricey, although you can absolutely find some high-end stuff on sale, too. Either way, we've collected some of our favorite deals across the biggest brands and put them down for you below. You might also want to check out our roundup of the best Prime Day deals to take full advantage of all the sales that are on offer.
Best Oral-B electric toothbrush Prime Day deals
Oral-B is a major name in the oral hygiene world, and the firm offers some of the best electric toothbrushes. We’ve picked out the best Oral-B electric toothbrush Prime Day deals below so you can easily find the bargain for you.

Oral-B iO Deep Clean electric toothbrush --
Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush --
Oral-B Genius X Limited Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush --

Read more