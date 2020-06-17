The next version of Google’s flagship operating system, Android 11 will be released in 2020 — and even though it won’t have a sweet, dessert-related name this year, you can still expect delicious offerings. There’s an excellent new system to control smart home devices, updates to how Android handles notifications, tweaks in the overall user interface, and more. The public beta was released on Wednesday, June 10 — here’s everything you’ll need to dig in.