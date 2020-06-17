Android 11

The next version of Google’s flagship operating system, Android 11 will be released in 2020 — and even though it won’t have a sweet, dessert-related name this year, you can still expect delicious offerings. There’s an excellent new system to control smart home devices, updates to how Android handles notifications, tweaks in the overall user interface, and more. The public beta was released on Wednesday, June 10 — here’s everything you’ll need to dig in.
Android 11 hands-on review: Not a revolution, but a definite improvement

By Christian de Looper
here are the best features of android 11 beta

Android 11: Everything you need to know

By Andy Boxall
google assistant 2.0 pixel 4

Android 11 beta’s smart home controls are a fresh start, but need to stay simple

By John Velasco

The Android 11 beta is out! Here are all the best features

By Allison Matyus
here are the best features of android 11 beta

How to install the Android 11 public beta

By Christian de Looper
Android Messaging

Google pushes back Android 11 beta release amid U.S. social unrest

By Aaron Mamiit
Android logo on smartphone

The Pixel 4a may be released on June 5, right after Android 11 is revealed

By Andy Boxall
google-pixel-3a-fingerprint-sensor

Android 11 public beta will debut during livestream, Google says

By Allison Matyus
Android 10 Assistant Navigation

Skip the screen: Android 11 has a secret way to get stuff done

By Shubham Agarwal
Pixel 4 XL Face Unlock girl

Google’s first Android 11 developer preview brings permissions tweaks and more

By Christian de Looper
features refinements android 11 wishlist 10 q hands on 2

Google needs these 9 new features in Android 11

By Simon Hill
Android 10
