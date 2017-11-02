Brace yourselves, the Amazon Black Friday deals have arrived

Well, it’s official, Black Friday is here, kind of — according to Amazon, at least — as Wednesday, November 1 marked the launch of the Amazon Black Friday Deals Store.

Discounts on tech, toys, clothing, and home goods will be going on now through the day after Thanksgiving. This controversial consumer holiday is starting earlier and earlier every year, but it could prove to be a good thing for shoppers. Buying online is a great way to avoid those Black Friday lines altogether, leaving you more time to spend with your family during the holidays.

Here are a few of our favorite deals to get you started, or check out Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Store for more savings.

