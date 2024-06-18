This JBL waterproof Bluetooth speaker has a $100 price cut

If you’re looking for outdoor speakers for the summer to enjoy this heatwave in style, but also want a discount, you need to check out this deal on the JBL Boombox 3. It carries a nearly perfect five star review over at Crutchfield, which is now offering it at $100 lower that its standard price. Right now, via the button below, you can get the JBL Boombox 3 for just $400 instead of the usual $500. Alternatively, keep reading to see what makes this powerful Bluetooth speaker a great deal.

Why you should buy the JBL Boombox 3

The big deal with the JBL Boombox 3 is that it is highly versatile when it comes to your outdoor adventures. If you get a bit of water or dust on it, that’s no problem, and it can actually handle being placed next to the pool. It also has a 24 hour battery life for a true all day listening experience. So long as you plan ahead of time by getting it fully charged, this is a sun up to sun down device. Not planning on listening to music for 24 hours straight? You can also charge your smartphone off of it via a USB-A port.

Overall, customers are highly liking this boombox and you probably will, too. It has a wide range of talents and can play multiple music types beyond what you’d expect from a boombox due to its two tweeters, two midrange drivers, and subwoofer. You should also find it a big improvement over the original JBL Boombox — for example, there are convenient EQ controls now — though it is clear to see that they come from the same place in the design spectrum.

Want to join this happy club of JBL Boombox 3 owners? You’ll just need to tap the button below to find your new JBL Boombox 3 at $400. That’s $100 down from its usual price of $500. If its not quite right for you, or you want something that is more suitable for a stationary spot indoors, check out our complete list of best Bluetooth speakers instead. Or, better yet, find Bluetooth speaker deals to compete with this one, potentially saving you even more money.

