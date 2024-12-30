This Sony QLED has “insanely great picture quality” and a $500 discount

When it comes to QLED TVs, pretty much every TV manufacturer has one or two quantum dot models to choose from. It just so happens that today, one of the best Sony TVs of 2024 has an incredible discount:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Sony 65-inch Bravia 7 Series QLED, you’ll only pay $1,400. At full price, this model sells for $2,000. We tested the Bravia 7 Series earlier this year, and editor at large Caleb Denison said this Sony had “insanely great picture quality.”

Why you should buy the Sony Bravia 7 Series QLED

Not only does the Bravia 7 feature quantum dot-enhanced colors, but this QLED rocks a massive mini-LED backlight array. With diodes numbering in the thousands, Sony’s XR Backlight Master Drive controls numerous lighting zones, ensuring you’ll get a bright, colorful, and accurate picture, regardless of the source. That’s on top of Sony’s XR Processor engine, which optimizes every frame to deliver the best picture possible.

The Bravia 7 Series is outstanding for watching and playing SDR and HDR media, though this QLED particularly shines with the latter. Class-leading codec support (sans HDR10+) means your favorite HDR movies, shows, and games will shine extra brightly while also delivering vibrant, lifelike colors. And thanks to HDMI 2.1 connectivity, VRR and ALLM support, and a 120Hz max refresh rate, the Bravia 7 Series is practically begging you to hook up your PS5 to it!

Streaming apps, Chromecast, and AirPlay features are handled by the TV’s Google TV OS, a fast and intuitive smart hub and UI. Enjoy hours of Netflix and Disney+ content, control smart home devices via Google Assistant, and more. We wish this price would stick around forever, but a sale is a sale, and this one will inevitably end. So, if you like the $600 discount on the Sony 65-inch Bravia 7 Series QLED, we recommend buying before it’s too late.

We also recommend taking a look at our roundups of the best Sony TV deals and best QLED TV deals for even more markdowns on top TVs!