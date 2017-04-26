DT Giveaway: Fluance RT81 Record Player

Digital Trends
Vinyl fans, it’s that time of year again. Record Store Day was officially this weekend and to celebrate, we, along with our sister-site The Manual, are giving one lucky winner a high-fidelity, RT81 turntable from Fluance. Built with a full solid body cabinet, the RT81 features an advanced anti-skating system to protect your prized vinyl collection, and an Audio Technica AT95E Cartridge for crisp, smooth playback. There’s never been a better time to get down with vinyl, so follow the link below to enter for a chance to win!

*One prize. Contest limited to participants in U.S. and Canada only.

