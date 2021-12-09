All Fortnite chapter 3, season 1 quests

As part of Fortnite chapter 3, a new challenge system has emerged. While it’s fundamentally similar to past iterations, it’s presented in a different format than before. All the quests will appear in-game as the season goes on. This is a slight change from before, which required you to visit specific NPCs on the map to begin quests. You’ll still find character quests, but this time, they simply show up from the Quests screen automatically.

Each week, more seasonal quests will be added, functioning the same way as older versions of Fortnite. Here, we’ll compile a list of all the ongoing challenges, with links to guides for completing them. These are the latest Fortnite quests for chapter 3, season 1.

Season 1, week 1 quests

The week 1 quests are generally straightforward and likely won’t cause too much trouble if you’re a frequent player. Many of them are tied to new mechanics and features such as damaging 50 opponents while sliding and visiting the Daily Bugle. You’ll want to be aware of the new Vaults, which require multiple players to open. But doing so is worth it, as they contain lots of goodies.

Below are the week 1 quests:

Discover The Device (1)

Damage Opponents While Sliding (50)

Jump Through Flaming Rings in a Vehicle (2)

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at Landmarks (10)

Land at The Daily Bugle, then Finish Top 25 (1)

Open a Vault with Another Player (1)

Get Eliminations with an SMG or Sniper Rifle (3)

Discover Named Locations (10)

Receive Your Next Objective at The Launchpad (1) and Destroy Signal Jammers in a Single Match (3)

Receive Your Next Objective at Mighty Monument (1) and Place Surveillance Cameras in a Single Match (2)

Receive Your Next Objective in The Joneses (1) and Drop Off Supplies in a Single Match (3)

Shanta quests

The first character quest available comes from Shanta, and it’s an absolute collect-a-thon. To complete these quests, you need to collect nearly 100 crystals that are hidden around the map. Shanta’s quests are broken up into different sections that send you to various locations on the island.

We’ll have guides on where to find them below.

Collect Gem Fragments Outside of Seven Vaults (6)

Collect Gem Fragments at Gas Stations (6)

Collect Gem Fragments on Crossroads Using a Vehicle (9)

Collect Gem Fragments at Landmarks (10)

Collect Gem Fragments at Named Locations (10)

Excavate Gem Fragments Inside Dirt Mounds (8)

Collect Gem Fragments on Rivers Using a Vehicle (9)

Collect Gem Fragments Near Characters (10)

Collect Gem Fragments at Docks (7)

Collect Gem Fragments High in the Air (6)

This list will expand as more quests are added to the game throughout the duration of the season.

