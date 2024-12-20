 Skip to main content
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (December 20-22)

Two men act surprised in Detroiters.
The weekend before Christmas can come with stress for those who celebrate, but whether you do or not, you might find yourself looking for a great way to not think about the holidays. Netflix has hundreds of ways for you to avoid that particular topic, and we’ve picked three of its most underrated shows for you to watch.

From hilarious comedies to searing, serious dramas, this list has a little something for everyone. No matter what you’re into, you should hopefully find something that has the right vibe with our choices below. And we promise, there’s not a snowmen or reindeer in any of them.

Detroiters (2017-2018)

Before  I Think You Should Leave, there was Detroiters, a short-lived gonzo comedy series that is beloved by comedy nerds everywhere, and rightly so. The series stars Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson as two up-and-coming ad men who are working to build a mini-empire in the Motor City.

The series is really about their friendship, but it also sees them get into a number of absurd situations. Anyone familiar with Robinson’s sense of humor probably won’t be surprised to discover that Detroiters is rowdy, hilarious, and over the top.

You can watch Detroiters on Netflix. 

Mindhunter (2017-2019)

One of the great two-season shows in the history of Netflix, Mindhunter was gone far too soon. The series follows a few FBI agents who begin interviewing serial killers with the goal of understanding what motivates them to commit the crimes they’re imprisoned for. If you like David Fincher movies, then you should like this show as the auteur is the main creative lead behind it.

Featuring brilliant central performances from Jonathan Groff and The Iron Claw‘s Holt McCallany, the 19702/’80s-set series is a brilliant reflection of our present-day obsession with serial killers. The show gets even more riveting in its second season when our agents head to Atlanta in the hopes of finding a real-life serial killer who murdered dozens of children there in the 1970s.

You can watch Mindhunter on Netflix. 

Receiver (2024)

Although Netflix couldn’t quite make the second season of its show Quarterback happen, Receiver proved to be just as interesting. This documentary series follows some of the best receivers in football, including Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, as they live through the 2023 season.

For each of these players, the season has a different trajectory, but even knowing how things ended, you’ll still find yourself riveted by some of the most charismatic people playing football today, and the ways they describe their own talents.

You can watch Receiver on Netflix. 

