As many know, while Prime Day 2024 has already happened, Amazon has another big Prime event later in the year. Last year, they called it Prime Big Deal Days, and we’re excited to learn that’s returning this year. Slated to take place a few weeks from now, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days will kick off from Tuesday, October 8 to Wednesday, October 9. We can expect some huge markdowns, flash deals, and lots of discounts and offers on various gear, from home decor and furniture to toys, games, and tools. It’s going to be huge.

Some brands that Amazon has specifically called out include LEGO, Squishmallows, Disney, Amazon Essentials, NEST New York, Lenox, Lodge, and many more. That spans toys to home decor and winter fashion. Alongside the event, Amazon will be sharing Holiday Gift Guides, complete with trending and on-sale items to help you find what you’re looking for. Of course, don’t forget our guides here at Digital Trends, especially on all of the best deals we’ve found.

What kind of discounts can we expect from Prime Big Deal Days in October?

Amazon has shared that there will be deals on toys, Halloween costumes, and accessories — just in time for the holiday — and savings on a wide variety of essentials from home goods to apparel. If you’re looking to save on some new outfits, you can enjoy up to 40% off winter fashion from Amazon Essentials. But here’s the thing, you don’t have to wait until October to start saving. Amazon already has a smattering of .

For example, you can save up to 55% off select Amazon devices. Or, how about 40% off on Carnival cruises? We’re barely scratching the surface here so I highly recommend you take a look at some of those early deals for yourself.

Shop the best Prime Big Deal Days early deals now

Some of the deals are limited time deals, and won’t be available for long, while others are exclusive early access for Prime members.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Similar to Prime Day, but not Prime Day, Amazon’s Big Deal Days is an exclusive and seasonal event just before the holidays. It’s your chance to shop for anything you might have missed out on earlier in the year or to help prepare for the holiday season. It’s also a great time to snag a deal on something you’ve been waiting to buy, or something you’ve planned to grab but never did.

During last year’s event, it lasted for two days, just like this year. The deals were steep and extravagant, with rotating deals available throughout those two days. It was honestly one of the best times to shop last year, even with Black Friday and Cyber Monday hot on its heels in November.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member to participate?

Not for all the discounts, but the best ones will be exclusive to Amazon Prime Members. You’ll definitely want to sign up ahead of October if you’re not already an active member. The good news is you can utilize a free trial, but only if you’re a new customer. As long as you , you’ll get 30 days free of Prime access, which includes the Prime Big Deal Days event.