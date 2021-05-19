Back to Menu
Trending:
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) review
Google I/O: Biggest announcements
Everything Google didn’t announce at Google I/O 2021
Vacuum Reviews
Best Vacuums
The best vacuums for 2021
By
Michael Bizzaco
,
Erika Rawes
The best cordless vacuums for 2021
By
Erika Rawes
,
Gia Liu
The best Dyson vacuums
Smart Home
The best robot vacuums for 2021
Smart Home
The best car vacuums for 2021
Cars
Latest Vacuum Reviews
Trifo Lucy Robot Vacuum review: Eyes that prioritize security over cleaning
With an onboard front-facing camera, the Trifo Lucy has the vision to see and sense obstacles as it cleans.
By
John Velasco
Shark Vacmop Review: A Swiffer Sweeper on steroids
Why have two different units when you can have one that sweeps and mops at once?
By
John Velasco
Dyson Omni-glide Review: You may want to ditch your Swiffer
It's perfect for hard floors, but carries with a hefty price tag.
By
John Velasco
iLife A10 Robot Vacuum Review: A smarter bot that still needs babysitting
It's low cost makes it a rival to the Wyze Robot Vacuum.
By
John Velasco
Roborock H6 Adapt cordless vacuum review: Clean air, clean home
The Roborock H6 Adapt combines powerful suction and cleaning capabilities with five-stage air filtration to provide an incredible cleaning experience.
By
Patrick Hearn
Wyze Robot Vacuum review: Efficiency without the pricey cost
The Wyze Robot Vacuum packs efficient cleaning and smart mapping, all wrapped into a solid $250 package.
By
Patrick Hearn
Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum Review: Dust can’t flee this one
You can empty the dustbin on the Jet 90 Complete Vacuum without making a mess.
By
John Velasco
Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid review: This robot vacuum won’t break the bank
From mopping to mapping, this robot vacuum can do it all.
By
Adam Doud
Bissell SpinWave Robot Vacuum Review: A basic bot that cleans well
There are compromises, but the low price makes it a great value for what it does offer
By
Adam Doud
Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI review: Everything but clean
The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI is a robot vacuum with a lot of features, but does it live up to its potential?
By
Alina Bradford
More Vacuum Reviews
Shark IQ Robot R101AE Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum review
Roborock S7 robot vacuum review: Mopping up at sonic speed
Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge Review: A worthy budget contender
Roborock S6 MaxV Review: It can find and avoid your socks
Dyson V11 Outsize vacuum review: In this case, bigger is better
Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid Review: It does all the things
Ecovacs Deebot OZMO 950 Review: Laser-guided mop
Shark Apex Uplight vacuum review
Eufy RoboVac 15C Max review
iLife W400 Floor Washing Robot review
Anker Eufy RoboVac 11S Max review
Neato Botvac D4 Connected review
Ecovacs Deebot 711 Review
Neato Botvac D7 review
Ecovacs Deboot 601 robotic vacuum cleaner review
Neato Botvac D6 review
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
iRobot Roomba i7+ review
Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 review
iLife A7 Robot Vacuum review
Ecovacs Deebot 901 robotic vacuum review
Eufy Robovac 11S (BoostIQ) review
Electrolux Pure i9 review
Shark Ion Robot 750 review
Archive