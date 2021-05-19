Vacuum Reviews

Best Vacuums

The best vacuums for 2021

By Michael Bizzaco, Erika Rawes
Image of Eureka NEU180B

The best cordless vacuums for 2021

By Erika Rawes, Gia Liu
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon cyclone v10 absolute lightweight cordless stick 8

The best Dyson vacuums

iRoomba S9 Plus

The best robot vacuums for 2021

best car vacuum, Dyson

The best car vacuums for 2021

Latest Vacuum Reviews

Trifo Lucy Robot Vacuum review: Eyes that prioritize security over cleaning

With an onboard front-facing camera, the Trifo Lucy has the vision to see and sense obstacles as it cleans.
By John Velasco
Trifo Lucy Robot Vacuum on hard wood

Shark Vacmop Review: A Swiffer Sweeper on steroids

Why have two different units when you can have one that sweeps and mops at once?
By John Velasco
Shark Vacmop lights

Dyson Omni-glide Review: You may want to ditch your Swiffer

It's perfect for hard floors, but carries with a hefty price tag.
By John Velasco
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum Review articulating brush

iLife A10 Robot Vacuum Review: A smarter bot that still needs babysitting

It's low cost makes it a rival to the Wyze Robot Vacuum.
By John Velasco
ILIFE A10 Robot Vacuum on floor

Roborock H6 Adapt cordless vacuum review: Clean air, clean home

The Roborock H6 Adapt combines powerful suction and cleaning capabilities with five-stage air filtration to provide an incredible cleaning experience.
By Patrick Hearn
roborock h6 adapt review

Wyze Robot Vacuum review: Efficiency without the pricey cost

The Wyze Robot Vacuum packs efficient cleaning and smart mapping, all wrapped into a solid $250 package.
By Patrick Hearn
Wyze Robot Vacuum

Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum Review: Dust can’t flee this one

You can empty the dustbin on the Jet 90 Complete Vacuum without making a mess.
By John Velasco
Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum handheld

Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid review: This robot vacuum won’t break the bank

From mopping to mapping, this robot vacuum can do it all.
By Adam Doud
Eufy robot on the floor

Bissell SpinWave Robot Vacuum Review: A basic bot that cleans well

There are compromises, but the low price makes it a great value for what it does offer
By Adam Doud
The Bissell Spinwave Wet and Dry Robot Vaccum

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI review: Everything but clean

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI is a robot vacuum with a lot of features, but does it live up to its potential?
By Alina Bradford
Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI
More Vacuum Reviews

Shark IQ Robot R101AE Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum review

shark iq robot vacuum review 3

Roborock S7 robot vacuum review: Mopping up at sonic speed

Roborock S7 Review side view

Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge Review: A worthy budget contender

G30 Edge on carpet

Roborock S6 MaxV Review: It can find and avoid your socks

Roborock S6 MaxV lifestlye

Dyson V11 Outsize vacuum review: In this case, bigger is better

Dyson V11 Outsize cleaning

Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid Review: It does all the things

Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid angled view

Ecovacs Deebot OZMO 950 Review: Laser-guided mop

ecovacs deebot ozmo 950 review cleaning around furniture

Shark Apex Uplight vacuum review

shark apex uplight review

Eufy RoboVac 15C Max review

eufy robovac 15c max review prd

iLife W400 Floor Washing Robot review

ilife w400 floor washing robot review 11

Anker Eufy RoboVac 11S Max review

Anker Eufy RoboVac 11S Max review

Neato Botvac D4 Connected review

neato botvac d4 connected review feat

Ecovacs Deebot 711 Review

ecovacs deebot 711 review feat

Neato Botvac D7 review

Neato Botvac D7 review

Ecovacs Deboot 601 robotic vacuum cleaner review

ecovacs deboot 601 robotic vacuum cleaner review feat

Neato Botvac D6 review

Neato Botvac D6 review

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review

iRobot Roomba i7+ review

irobot roomba i7+ review profile

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 review

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 review

iLife A7 Robot Vacuum review

iLife A7 Vacuum Robot

Ecovacs Deebot 901 robotic vacuum review

Ecovacs Deebot 901 review

Eufy Robovac 11S (BoostIQ) review

eufy RoboVac 11S review

Electrolux Pure i9 review

Electrolux Pure i9 review

Shark Ion Robot 750 review

Shark Ion Robot 750 review
