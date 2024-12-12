 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung savings: Take $1,000 off the 75-inch The Frame TV

By
Good Deal Man watching SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Frame Series in living room.
Samsung

Who knew that one day we’d be raving about how beautiful the family trip to Fiji looks on a TV designed to look like a piece of wall-hung art? We’re referring, of course, to Samsung’s The Frame 4K QLED, which has a big markdown today:

Right now, when you order Samsung’s 75-inch The Frame 4K QLED through the manufacturer, you’ll only pay $2,000. At full price, this model sells for $3,000. We also recommend taking a look at our roundup of the best Samsung The Frame deals for even more picturesque promos!

Why you should buy Samsung’s 75-inch The Frame 4K QLED

With its customizable bezel, razor-thin chassis, and flush wall mount, Samsung gives you plenty of options for displaying your Frame TV as regally as you’d like. The Slim-Fit Wall Mount does a phenomenal job at keeping the TV as close to the wall as possible, and the anti-reflective matte display does a nice job of standing up to glare. The Frame is also an incredible QLED with a wide color gamut, great contrast levels, and solid motion clarity.

Related

Once you’re connected to Wi-Fi, set the TV to Art Mode to start showcasing thousands of museum-quality prints and photos, plus whatever personal photos or videos you’d like to highlight from your own collection. You’ll want to sign up for a Samsung Art Store subscription to be able to get the most out of your Frame TV, but trust us when we say that’s a membership well worth your hard-earned dough.

We’re not sure how long this sale is going to last, so we recommend snatching up this promo while you still can. Save $1,000 when you order Samsung’s 75-inch The Frame 4K QLED through the manufacturer, and be sure to take a look at some of the other Samsung TV deals and QLED TV deals we’ve been finding.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Hurry to save over 20% on this LG 50-inch QNED Mini-LED TV at Amazon
The LG 55-inch QNED80 TV.

There are some great Cyber Monday deals that are still going strong right now, with Amazon providing some extra special discounts. It's no secret that TV deals, which have become synonymous with the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale event, are one of the best items you can score major (and rare!) discounts on. The LG 50-inch QNED80 Series TV is no exception, thanks to its 22% discount, bringing its price down to just $548 for Cyber Monday. Its typical sticker price is $697, saving you a cool $149 when you shop now. Perfect for most homes, here’s everything you need to know about it before you dive into one of the better Cyber Monday TV deals out there.

Why you should buy the LG QNED80 50-inch Mini-LED TV
Not quite sure what mini-LED is? That’s ok. It’s effectively a premium backlight-based technology that builds on traditional LED-LCD tech. It does so by using LEDs that are much smaller and can be used in great numbers. That means you get an image with better, deeper blacks and a much better level of control over your TV’s brightness. With LG being one of the best TV brands around, it knows how to use such technology well.

Read more
Save 36% on this 75-inch Hisense QLED TV for Cyber Monday
Hisense U7N review

We’ve been seeing a lot of TV deals leading up to Cyber Monday, but the following offer had us double-checking our eyesight: For a limited time, you’ll be able to get the Hisense 75-inch U7N Series 4K QLED for only $897. At full price, this model sells for $1,400. That’s a 36% discount, friends!

We actually got to review the Hisense U7N Series earlier this month, and our resident TV expert Caleb Denison claims the almighty U7 is “absolutely incredible bang for your buck.” Now, let’s get into the nitty-gritty of one of the best TV deals of the weekend.

Read more
You can still grab Samsung’s 75-inch QN90C for over 40% off this Cyber Monday
A soccer game shown on a Samsung QN90C.

We’ve been seeing boatloads of Cyber Monday TV deals over the last day or so, and we want our readers to get in on the action as much as possible. That’s why we’re always looking for the best TV markdowns, and by golly, we think we found one: Right now, when you purchase the Samsung 75-inch QN90C 4K QLED on Amazon, you’ll only pay $1,748.

At full price, this model sells for $2,998. That’s a $1,250 discount for those who like numbers. We tested this awesome 2023 Samsung in July 2023, and resident AV expert Caleb Denison said it best: “The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED is what a premium TV should look like.”

Read more