Samsung savings: Take $1,000 off the 75-inch The Frame TV

Who knew that one day we’d be raving about how beautiful the family trip to Fiji looks on a TV designed to look like a piece of wall-hung art? We’re referring, of course, to Samsung’s The Frame 4K QLED, which has a big markdown today:

Right now, when you order Samsung’s 75-inch The Frame 4K QLED through the manufacturer, you’ll only pay $2,000. At full price, this model sells for $3,000. We also recommend taking a look at our roundup of the best Samsung The Frame deals for even more picturesque promos!

Why you should buy Samsung’s 75-inch The Frame 4K QLED

With its customizable bezel, razor-thin chassis, and flush wall mount, Samsung gives you plenty of options for displaying your Frame TV as regally as you’d like. The Slim-Fit Wall Mount does a phenomenal job at keeping the TV as close to the wall as possible, and the anti-reflective matte display does a nice job of standing up to glare. The Frame is also an incredible QLED with a wide color gamut, great contrast levels, and solid motion clarity.

Once you’re connected to Wi-Fi, set the TV to Art Mode to start showcasing thousands of museum-quality prints and photos, plus whatever personal photos or videos you’d like to highlight from your own collection. You’ll want to sign up for a Samsung Art Store subscription to be able to get the most out of your Frame TV, but trust us when we say that’s a membership well worth your hard-earned dough.

We’re not sure how long this sale is going to last, so we recommend snatching up this promo while you still can. Save $1,000 when you order Samsung’s 75-inch The Frame 4K QLED through the manufacturer, and be sure to take a look at some of the other Samsung TV deals and QLED TV deals we’ve been finding.