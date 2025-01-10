Table of Contents Table of Contents Does the OnePlus 13 have a curved screen? Does the OnePlus 13R have a curved screen? Is a curved screen better than a flat one?

The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are the latest models in OnePlus’ successful smartphone lineup. As the successors of the Android phone to beat, both have plenty of upgrades to look forward to like improved cameras, faster processors, and new touchscreen features like the ability to use gloves up to 0.5cm thick on their Gorilla Glass screens.

Before their January 7 launch, rumors hinted at new flat screens (and bigger batteries) for the upcoming phones instead of curved ones like on the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. Curved screens are common but controversial, appearing on competitors like the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the Motorola Edge 50. However, as seen in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, some companies are dumping curved screens in favor of flat ones. It can be a dealbreaker, depending on who you ask.

That said, it isn’t the OnePlus 13’s problem.

Does the OnePlus 13 have a curved screen?

The rumors are true. The OnePlus 13 flaunts a new, flat screen instead of a curved one. Despite that, it should work similarly to the OnePlus 12 without the any of the quirks of a curved screen. It also keeps many of the same features like the ProXDR Display, which minimizes glare with pixels that dynamically brighten and dim to match your screen content. AquaTouch, the technology that helps OnePlus phones differentiate fingers from water droplets on the screen, also returns for the OnePlus 13 generation.

The OnePlus 13 display measures 6.82 inches diagonally from corner to corner and supports a 3168 x 1440 QHD+ resolution with 510 ppi (pixels per inch). It features a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits at peak brightness, a feature that carries over to the more affordable OnePlus 13R.

Does the OnePlus 13R have a curved screen?

Like the OnePlus 13, the OnePlus 13R also has a flat display. It measures 6.78 inches diagonally across its screen, which is only slightly smaller than the OnePlus 13. It features the same refresh rate up to 120Hz and up to 4,500 nits of brightness, albeit with a more modest 2780 × 1264 resolution with 450 ppi.

Is a curved screen better than a flat one?

A curved screen doesn’t do much to enhance a smartphone’s display quality. Some prefer the look of a curved screen because of how text and images blend into the edges and the arguably immersive qualities created by the convex angle of the glass.

Curved screens still display the same number of pixels at the same resolution as intended on a flat screen, though some of those pixels might be caught at the edge of the curve or not display as clearly. On the other hand, others think it’s a fair trade for the ergonomics of a curved screen. It fits more naturally into the palm of your hand because of the additional surface area.

In the end, it’s entirely up to personal preference. The OnePlus 13 or OnePlus 13R have flat screens, so you don’t have to worry about the pros and cons of curved screens if you get one.