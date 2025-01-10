 Skip to main content
Does the OnePlus 13 have a curved screen?

By
A person holding the OnePlus 13.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are the latest models in OnePlus’ successful smartphone lineup. As the successors of the Android phone to beat, both have plenty of upgrades to look forward to like improved cameras, faster processors, and new touchscreen features like the ability to use gloves up to 0.5cm thick on their Gorilla Glass screens.

Before their January 7 launch, rumors hinted at new flat screens (and bigger batteries) for the upcoming phones instead of curved ones like on the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. Curved screens are common but controversial, appearing on competitors like the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the Motorola Edge 50. However, as seen in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, some companies are dumping curved screens in favor of flat ones. It can be a dealbreaker, depending on who you ask.

That said, it isn’t the OnePlus 13’s problem.

Recommended Videos

Does the OnePlus 13 have a curved screen?

A person taking the OnePlus 13 out of a pocket.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The rumors are true. The OnePlus 13 flaunts a new, flat screen instead of a curved one. Despite that, it should work similarly to the OnePlus 12 without the any of the quirks of a curved screen. It also keeps many of the same features like the ProXDR Display, which minimizes glare with pixels that dynamically brighten and dim to match your screen content. AquaTouch, the technology that helps OnePlus phones differentiate fingers from water droplets on the screen, also returns for the OnePlus 13 generation.

Related

The OnePlus 13 display measures 6.82 inches diagonally from corner to corner and supports a 3168 x 1440 QHD+ resolution with 510 ppi (pixels per inch). It features a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits at peak brightness, a feature that carries over to the more affordable OnePlus 13R.

Does the OnePlus 13R have a curved screen?

Both colors of the OnePlus 13R next to each other.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Like the OnePlus 13, the OnePlus 13R also has a flat display. It measures 6.78 inches diagonally across its screen, which is only slightly smaller than the OnePlus 13. It features the same refresh rate up to 120Hz and up to 4,500 nits of brightness, albeit with a more modest 2780 × 1264 resolution with 450 ppi.

Is a curved screen better than a flat one?

A curved screen doesn’t do much to enhance a smartphone’s display quality. Some prefer the look of a curved screen because of how text and images blend into the edges and the arguably immersive qualities created by the convex angle of the glass.

Curved screens still display the same number of pixels at the same resolution as intended on a flat screen, though some of those pixels might be caught at the edge of the curve or not display as clearly. On the other hand, others think it’s a fair trade for the ergonomics of a curved screen. It fits more naturally into the palm of your hand because of the additional surface area.

In the end, it’s entirely up to personal preference. The OnePlus 13 or OnePlus 13R have flat screens, so you don’t have to worry about the pros and cons of curved screens if you get one.

Jess Reyes
Jess Reyes
Jessica Reyes is a freelance writer who specializes in anime-centric and trending topics. Her work can be found in Looper…
Upcoming OnePlus Watch 3 might have a rotating crown
Third part watch face on OnePlus Watch 2r.

After a less-than-exciting launch with the OnePlus Watch 2, it's time for a change — and hopefully, a wearable that more closely matches modern devices. We expect the OnePlus Watch 3 to release on January 7, but now new details suggest it might come with a rotating crown.

This update is a big win for OnePlus Watch fans. The crown has been a long-requested feature that will make it easier to navigate through the interface, and improved sensors give access to ECGs and other features that were missing in the previous generation, according to Yogesh Brar.

Read more
OnePlus has another phone to show us on January 7, 2025
A teaser image for the OnePlus 13 launch event in January 2025.

The OnePlus 13R will be joining the OnePlus 13 at its launch event on January 7, 2025. Following official confirmation of the date, OnePlus has shared plenty of information about the OnePlus 13R, which wasn’t mentioned at all in its previous press release. However, if you’re expecting to learn all about the phone, OnePlus is still up to its old tricks of sharing just enough about it to keep us interested while holding back a few choice facts for the big day in January.

Described as a “pocket powerhouse,” OnePlus has not shared what processor or how much RAM the OnePlus 13R will use but does say it’ll have a 6,000mAh battery to power the device. This is a small but significant increase over the OnePlus 12R’s 5,500mAh battery, which was the largest the company had put into a smartphone at the time. The OnePlus 13R will take that crown away from its predecessor.

Read more
The OnePlus 13 is coming on January 7 — along with a surprise
The OnePlus logo on the back of the OnePlus Open Apex Edition.

It's official: the OnePlus 13 will launch on January 7, 2025. Preempting the anticipated event by several weeks, OnePlus has officially confirmed the date we’ll see its next major smartphone release outside of China. Additionally, it has revealed some key features and news of a surprise new launch to go along with the phone.

OnePlus will release the OnePlus 13 in three different colors — Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean. It’s the latter that is likely to be the model to have, as it is wrapped in a material called micro-fiber vegan leather, which is apparently corrosion and scratch-resistant but still luxurious to the touch. For the Arctic Dawn phone, the glass will have a special coating to give it a silky-smooth finish. It’s likely these are the same colors offered in China, where the phone has already been announced, just with different names.

Read more